King of Bhutan Honored with Seven Thai University Doctorates

(CTN News) – Wednesday, His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan received honorary doctorate degrees from seven Thai universities during a ceremony at the Dungkar Dzong Royal Palace in the town of Paro, west of Bhutan’s capital.

Thammasat University awarded His Majesty the King an honorary doctorate in the department of Creative Development.

Chiang Mai University awarded His Majesty the King an honorary degree of Science in Agriculture.

Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University awarded His Majesty the King an honorary doctorate in Buddhism.

Maejo University awarded His Majesty the King an honorary doctorate in Organic Agriculture Management.

Chiang Mai Rajabhat University awarded His Majesty the King an honorary degree in Science for Sustainable Local Development.

Seven Honorary Degrees Awarded to Bhutan’s King

Mae Fah Luang University awarded His Majesty the King an honorary doctorate in Social Sciences.

Khon Kaen University awarded His Majesty the King an honorary doctorate of Science in Agricultural Extension Studies.

Delegations from the universities visited the South Asian countries to present their degrees.

His Majesty congratulated the seven colleges for their “meaningful gesture of recognition, as well as the people and kingdom of Thailand for their genuine friendship and goodwill for Bhutan“.