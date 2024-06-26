Kenya parliament on Fire as Police Shot at Protestors, Several Dead

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, as protestors attempted to storm Kenya parliament, police opened fire, killing at least five of them, injuring many more, and setting parts of the parliament building on fire while MPs inside voted tax-hiking legislation.

In disorderly circumstances, demonstrators tried to breach the Kenya parliament complex by overpowering police and chasing them away. Flames were rising from inside. When the use of tear gas and water cannons failed to disperse the masses, the police resorted to opening fire.

At least five demonstrators were found dead outside Kenya parliament, according to a Reuters journalist. At least ten people were killed by gunshots, according to paramedic Vivian Achista.

More than fifty individuals were injured in the gunshots, according to Richard Ngumo, another paramedic. Outside Kenya parliament, he was helping two wounded demonstrators into an ambulance.

One protestor, Davis Tafari, told Reuters, “We want to shut down Kenya parliament, and every MP should go down and resign.” Tafari was attempting to gain entry to Kenya parliament. “A new administration will be formed.”

Clashes and protests broke out in several more cities and towns throughout the nation. After being passed by Kenya Parliament, the financial measure has been sent to a third reading by MPs.

The next stage is to send the bill to the president for signature. If he has any concerns, he may return it to kenya parliament. Protesters are demanding President William Ruto’s resignation and opposing more tax increases at a time when the country is already struggling to cope with the expense of life.

Despite winning office almost two years ago on a promise to help Kenya’s working poor, Ruto now finds himself torn between the needs of a struggling populace and the expectations of lenders like the International Monetary Fund, which wants the government to reduce deficits so it can get more money.

A number of economic shocks, including the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 epidemic, the conflict in Ukraine, two years of drought, and currency devaluation, have left Kenyans struggling to adapt.

The huge debt burden is being addressed by the finance bill, which seeks to generate an extra $2.7 billion in taxes. Interest payments alone consume 37% of yearly income.

Already, the administration has pledged to abandon plans to impose more taxes on bread, cooking oil, financial transactions, and vehicle ownership. However, the demonstrators remain unsatisfied.

Police used tear gas in Nairobi’s Central Business District and the impoverished Kibera area during Tuesday’s demonstrations, which started out in a festival-like mood but quickly escalated as the numbers grew. Stones were hurled at police lines by protesters who dove for shelter.

Eldoret, the hometown of Ruto in western Kenya, was also the target of tear gas shot by police as demonstrators swarmed the streets and businesses stayed closed out of concern for their safety.

Mombasa, a city on Kenya’s coast, also saw clashes, while Kisumu, on Lake Victoria, and Garissa, in the country’s eastern region, saw protests and police block the key route leading to the port of Kismayu in Somalia.

Crowds in Nairobi sang “All can be possible without Ruto” in Swahili and yelled “Ruto must go.” They also sang in English. In the hours before the eruption of violence, protesters blasted whistles and waved Kenyan flags as loudspeakers played music.

Last week, two days of demonstrations saw thousands of people take to the streets of Nairobi and many other cities as an online campaign organized by young people gained traction.

Ruto commended the demonstrators on Sunday, stating that they had been nonviolent and that the administration would continue to communicate with them. However, the protestors’ demands have expanded to include Ruto’s resignation, despite their original emphasis on budget law.

As the house considered each issue one by one, the opposition refused to take part in the vote in the Kenya parliament, yelling “reject, reject.” Thereafter, a third and final vote on the measure will be held on the house floor by acclamation.

According to the finance ministry, the changes will force the government to make expenditure cutbacks or increase taxes in other areas, blowing a 200 billion Kenyan shilling ($1.56 billion) hole in the 2024–2025 budget.

Hussein Ali, an 18-year-old protestor, remarked, “They are budgeting for corruption.” We are not going to back down. The government will give in, not us.

