Karen Read is on trial for murder, and the jury has started deliberating.

(CTN News) The final arguments have concluded the murder trial that was taking place in the case of Karen Read, a Boston police officer who is accused of striking her companion with an SUV just days before the trial.

During the event, each party was able to fully utilize the one hour of time that was specifically allocated to them. The judge ordered a temporary recess following the arguments in the case, which have been ongoing for approximately two months, to allow for a significant amount of time to be spent in contemplation. This was in order to provide for an additional period of reflection.

Upon receipt of the jurors’ instructions,

As the afternoon progressed, they returned to the courtroom to commence the deliberations that were scheduled to occur. The judge removed a female juror from the panel during the trial, which was conducted on Tuesday morning. She was the third juror to be removed from their position during the trial as a consequence of her actions.

She responded with a “alright” response to the judge’s inquiries. Following that, she promptly exited the courtroom without offering any additional justification for her abrupt departure.

The discharged juror was observed boarding a bus to return home after being removed from the jury, despite the fact that the police had closed off multiple routes to accommodate the jury.

Currently, the pool of potential jurors consists of 14 individuals, with 12 of them actively engaged in the deliberation process and two serving as alternates. Karen Read, a 43-year-old resident of Mansfield, Massachusetts, entered a plea of not guilty to the charges of second-degree murder and other offenses related to the death of her partner, John O’Keefe, during the proceedings surrounding his death.

A report issued by the Boston Police Department in January 2022 stated that an incapacitated body of Officer O’Keefe, who had served with the department for sixteen years, was discovered in a snowbank outside the residence of a fellow officer in Canton, Massachusetts.

The prosecution alleges that Karen Read struck him with her SUV during a snowfall after she had ingested alcohol the previous evening. After striking him with the vehicle, the incident transpired.

The couple never arrived at the house to which they were supposed to go, according to the testimony of witnesses who testified during the trial.

The testimony of numerous witnesses who testified during the trial suggests that Karen Read is believed to have expressed the following words subsequent to O’Keefe’s discovery. They claimed that Karen Read had uttered the words, “I hit him, I hit him, Oh my god, I hit him.”

The police have perpetrated a cover-up against Karen Read.

The defense counsel for O’Keefe claims that his client passed away as a consequence of a struggle that transpired within the residence. Subsequently, he was interred on the lawn in front of the residence.

Additionally, a defense attorney asserted that the case contained a multitude of conflicts of interest. He encouraged the jury to be cognizant of these conflicts of interest and not to disregard them due to their prevalence in the case.

Alan Jackson, a member of the defense attorney’s office, maintains that the jury was provided with inaccurate information and should ensure that they do not disregard the facts of the case.

It was argued that O’Keefe’s injuries were incompatible with those sustained in a collision with a vehicle as a result of the testimony of three defense witnesses on Monday. This presented a challenge to the prosecution’s narrative.

As the closing arguments were being delivered, nearly two hundred individuals had assembled outside the courthouse to demonstrate their backing for Karen Read. Dina Warchal, a proponent of the cause, emphasized the significance of law enforcement officers adhering to their oaths and refraining from unjustly accusing innocent individuals of any wrongdoing.

Karen Read has elected not to provide testimony at the conclusion of a case that has garnered significant media attention and has been the subject of allegations of police misconduct. She reached this conclusion subsequent to hearing the final witnesses’ testimony.

Karen Read expressed her optimism regarding the case’s outcome and her aspiration for justice to be administered expeditiously prior to entering the courtroom.

SEE ALSO:

Over 500 Charged Under Biden’s Gun Safety Law for Trafficking and Other Crimes

Kenya parliament on Fire as Police Shot at Protestors, Several Dead