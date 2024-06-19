Justin Timberlake Released on Bail After DWI in New York

Pop Star and performer Justin Timberlake has been released on bail after was detained and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) in the Hampton’s, according to authorities. He ran a stop sign and swerved into oncoming traffic around 12:37 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

The pop star was driving a 2025 grey BMW XM down Madison Street when he failed to stop and maintain his lane of travel. Timberlake “was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” according to police, when they pulled him over.

According to the criminal complaint, Timberlake was driving inebriated, had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and exuded “a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath. He also spoke slowly, appeared shaky on his feet, and scored badly on a field sobriety test.

According to VORNews, Timberlake told the officer who arrested him that he had only one drink.

Timberlake, 43, was jailed overnight for arraignment before being released Tuesday morning on his own recognizance. On July 26, he will appear virtually in Sag Harbour Village Court.

Justin Timberlake Performing in Chicago

Timberlake will perform two performances in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week as part of his “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” in support of his sixth studio album, “Everything I Thought It Was.”

Timberlake rose to prominence as a member of the boy band *NYSNC in the late 1990s and early 2000s, before going solo in 2002. His debut album, “Justified,” sold millions of copies and included the smash hits “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body.”

He has received ten Grammys, four Emmys, and numerous Billboard Music and MTV Video Music Awards. Timberlake was even nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the theme song to “Trolls,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Timberlake and his *NYSNC teammates reunited last year to considerable excitement for the theme of the “Trolls Band Together” soundtrack. He also collaborated with *NYSNC for a performance in March.

He has also appeared in several high-grossing films, including “The Social Network,” “Bad Teacher,” and “Friends With Benefits.”

Driving under the influence (DWI) in New York is a serious crime with harsh penalties. If you’re detected, you’ll risk substantial penalties, probable jail time, and a required licence suspension.

The legal limit for blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is 0.08% or more, however even lower levels may result in penalties if impaired. First-time offenders may face court fines, mandatory DWI programmes, and installation of an ignition interlock device.

Repeat offences result in severe penalties, including longer jail sentences and higher fines. Avoiding a DWI is as simple as not drinking and driving. Use public transit or request a ride from a sober friend. Keep yourself safe while also keeping others safe.