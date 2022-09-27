Connect with us

Jupiter Closest Approach To Earth In Nearly 60 Years
Published

56 seconds ago

on

Jupiter Closest Approach To Earth In Nearly 60 Years

(CTN News) _ According to NASA, Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth since 1963 on Monday, when it will come within about 367 million miles of our planet, making it the closest planet to Jupiter since 1963.

The importance of this: As the gas giant orbits Earth at the opposite side of the Sun from Earth, the event will coincide with its “opposition.” The event will be brighter and larger than usual.

For the next few nights, Jupiter is expected to be one of the brightest objects in the sky due to clear weather conditions.

This is what they have to say: Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, says three or four of Galilean moons can be seen with binoculars.

The Great Red Spot and Jupiter’s bands should also be visible with a telescope 4 inches or larger.

Keeping in mind that Galileo observed these moons with the optics of the 17th century is important. Regardless of the system you choose, a stable mount will be a key requirement,” Kobelski explained.

In Jupiter’s orbit: It reaches opposition with Earth every 13 months, although it rarely reaches opposition during its closest approach.

Jupiter may approach Earth more closely than usual due to the fact that the two planets do not orbit the Sun in perfect circles, meaning they “pass each other at different distances throughout the year,” according to NASA.

Jupiter is around 600 million miles away from Earth at its farthest point.

Here’s the big picture:

According to NASA, the Juno spacecraft is scheduled to fly within 222 miles (358 kilometers) of  icy moon, Europa, on Thursday.

Since the moon’s subsurface ocean may be habitable, it is one of the best places in the solar system to search for potential life outside of Earth.

The Juno mission is expected to obtain the highest-resolution images of parts of Europa’s ice crust while collecting information on its surface and interior.

At what time we can see Jupiter?

In order to see Jupiter, all you have to do is go outside anytime from sunset to sunrise, and it should appear somewhere in the night sky.
(You can check out the Old Farmer’s Almanac’s Planets Visible Tonight calculator to determine the exact time Jupiter will rise and set in your location.)

