Juan Vicente Perez, 112, is Currently the Oldest Person Alive, According To Guinness World Records

By Arsi Mughal
Juan Vicente Perez, 112, is Currently the Oldest Person Alive, According To Guinness World Records

(CTN News) – Recently, the Guinness World Records (GWR) was updated to include the oldest person alive (male).

Juan Vicente Perez, who is from Venezuela, has been alive for 112 years, 11 months, and 21 days. Perez’s 113th birthday is approaching soon.

His full name is Juan Vicente Perez and he was born on May 27, 1909, in El Cobre, Táchira, Venezuela. The ninth child of his parents, his full name is Juan Vicente, Perez.

The couple was married for 60 years. He was married to Ediofina del Rosario Garc*a. Perez was left alone when she died in 1997. There were eleven children born to them. There are now 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren in the family.

Despite his age, the old man is in very good health. From his childhood, and marriage, to the names of his grandchildren, he remembers everything.

Hard work, rest on holidays, drinking aguardiente every day, and loving God with all your heart are the secrets to long life, according to him.

Nelyda Perez, his daughter, said that “my dad is doing very well.”

She went on to say, “He does not suffer from any disease that would require medical treatment,” she said.

GWR reported that Juan Vicente Perez wanted to be remembered as a man who was faithful to his wife and a hardworking religious man.

