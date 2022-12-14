Joe Biden Signs into law Same-Sex Marriage Bill at White House Ceremony

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed new federal protections for same-sex Marriage and multiracial couples into law, concluding a personal and societal development on a topic that has seen increasing acceptance over the previous ten years.

Before tens of thousands of invited visitors on the South Lawn, Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act in a ceremony the White House said captured the significance of the time.

“Marriage is a straightforward idea. Who do you cherish? From the South Lawn, the president asked, “And will you stay faithful to the person you love?” It isn’t any more difficult than that,

The bill, according to Biden, preserves the federal “protections that come with marriage” and acknowledges that “everyone should have the freedom to answer such issues for themselves without the intrusion of the government.”

Interracial and same-sex couples were excluded from these safeguards for the majority of American history, Biden remarked. It did not treat them with the same respect and decency.

This legislation now mandates that same-sex marriage be recognized as lawful in every state.

The Defense of Marriage Act established marriage as being between a man and a woman and is now formally defunct according to the new legislation.

States must recognize the legality of out-of-state marriage licenses, including those for same-sex and mixed-race partnerships.

Biden supported the Defense of Marriage Act in 1996 as a senator. The conclusion of his change of heart was the bill signing on Tuesday.

After being approved by the Senate with the backing of 12 Republican senators, the measure was passed in the House with the support of 39 Republicans and Democrats.

Even though public opinion on same-sex marriage has continued to change over time, such a bill had previously seemed unlikely to many in Washington.

According to surveys from the nonprofit, nonpartisan Public Religious Research Institute, 68% of Americans supported same-sex marriage in 2021, up 14% from 2014.

However, when the Supreme Court rejected Roe v. Wade this year, the public rallied and pushed harder to approve federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage, igniting new concerns that the nation’s top court might also review other current rights surrounding marriage equality.

Justice Clarence Thomas “explicitly urged to revisit the right of marital equality, the ability of couples to make their own decisions on contraception,” Biden cautioned on the day the Supreme Court’s historic decision was handed down in June.

The Court is now leading us down a radical and hazardous road. Later, in the run-up to the midterm elections, he would issue similar cautions: “We want to make it clear: It’s not only about Roe and choice.

The topic at hand is marriage, specifically same-sex Marriage. It’s about birth control. It involves a wide variety of issues on the agenda, he remarked in August at a Democratic National Committee event.

For Joe Biden, the gathering on Tuesday marked a turning point in American politics on the subject ten years earlier.

Biden startled the nation with an unexpected statement made in an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” when he was vice president: He publicly supported same-sex marriage for the first time.

When asked whether he supported same-sex Marriage, Biden said, “I am perfectly comfortable with the concept that men marrying men, women marrying women, and heterosexual men and women marrying another are entitled to the same privileges, all the civil rights, all the civil freedoms.”

The senator from Washington, who had previously declared that marriage should only be between a man and a woman and had voted to oppose government recognition of same-sex weddings, underwent a startling personal transformation with those statements, which Biden later claimed were unplanned.

The interview would also prove to be a turning point in contemporary American politics, inspiring then-President Barack Obama to adopt the same stance a few days later and giving other national leaders the green light to do the same.

“That one interview changed the course of Biden’s career as a politician. According to Sasha Issenberg, author of “The Engagement: America’s Quarter-Century Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage,”

“he always had been very cautious around LGBT issues, whether in the Senate, as a presidential candidate, or as vice president, afraid of taking any position opponents could use to portray him as a left-winger.”

However, his party received unanimous acclaim for what he said on “Meet the Press,” particularly from LGBT donors and activists who had previously been dubious of him.

Biden, who was enjoying the hero worship from liberal activists, went on to actively support LGBT issues in the following years. He has been especially “unusually brazen” when it comes to transgender rights, according to Issenberg.

Prominent LGBTQ activists and members of the LGBTQ community were among the guests invited to the bill signing at the White House on Tuesday.

They included James Slaugh and Michael Anderson, who survived the shooting at Club Q, and Judy Kasen-Windsor, the widow of gay rights activist Edie Windsor.

They also included several plaintiffs from cases that culminated in the historic civil rights case Obergefell v. Hodges, in which the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that same-sex couples can marry anywhere in the country.

David Bohnett, a philanthropist and Democratic contributor who has long supported Biden and been an open advocate for homosexual and transgender rights, told CNN that the bill signing on Tuesday could not have occurred at a more critical time.

When rights are being attacked, “[Biden] has proved his support for lesbian and homosexual civil rights for decades, and Tuesday’s signing into law is a reaffirmation of that,” Bohnett added. ”

I believe that we are here in reaction to the racist and discriminatory acts and techniques by so many in the right-wing and by so many who want to demolish the rights that we battled so hard for such a long time,” says the protester.

