Jackie Walorski of The United States Congress And Three Other People Were Killed

(CTN News) – During a car accident in Indiana, Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., was killed. In a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed Walorski’s death in Elkhart County in northern Indiana.

Dean Swihart, Walorski’s husband, learned of her death from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office, according to the statement.

It was reported that Jackie Walorski vehicle collided head-on with a car traveling the opposite direction on a state route in Elkhart County when Thomson, a member of his staff, and Zach Potts, chairman of the St. Joseph County Republican Party, were also killed.

Sheriff’s office reports that Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana, also perished in the crash.

It was in 2012 that Walorski, 58, was first elected to Congress from South Bend, Ind. Before being elected to Congress, Walorski served three terms in the Indiana Statehouse, worked as a missionary in Romania, and spent time as a television news reporter and education development director before becoming a member of Congress.

Following the news of Jackie Walorski death, congressional colleagues and other Washingtonians on both sides of the aisle sent out a flood of condolences.

It has been ordered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the flags at the U.S. House of Representatives be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for Walorski.

A lifelong Hoosier, Congresswoman Walorski lived a life of service, whether it was caring for impoverished children in Romania, serving as an Indiana legislator within the Statehouse, or serving nearly a decade in the House,” Pelosi said in the statement.

“She passionately brought the voices of her constituents in north Indiana to the Congress, and she was admired by colleagues on both sides of the aisle for her kind personality.”

