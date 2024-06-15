Indian Air Force Brings Back Bodies of 45 Workers Killed in Kuwait Fire

(CTN News) – An Indian Air Force jet returned the bodies of 45 workers killed in a fire in Kuwait.

On Wednesday, a fire broke out at a residential block in Mangaf City, which housed 176 Indian laborers.

Kuwaiti authorities reported that 50 individuals were killed in the incident, including 45 Indians and three Filipinos. Two bodies have yet to be recognized.

On Thursday, an Indian minister came to Kuwait to supervise attempts to identify the victims and return them home.

Two-thirds of Kuwait’s population consists of foreign workers, and the country is heavily reliant on migrant labor, particularly in the construction and domestic industries.

Human rights groups have often expressed concerns about their living conditions.

In addition, the fire injured dozens of workers, most of whom were Indian.

Indian Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that DNA testing was being conducted to identify the victims.

The confirmed fatalities include 23 workers from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, two from Odisha, and one each from Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Haryana.

Mr Singh stated that the Indian government has scheduled a special Air Force mission to recover the bodies.

The flight landed in Kerala’s Kochi city on Friday morning, where the bodies of workers from southern Indian states will be handed over to authorities before continuing to Delhi.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other state MPs have gathered at the airport to collect the remains and pay tribute to them.

The state administration has arranged for ambulances to bring the workers’ bodies back to their homes for final rites.

“This is an enormous disaster for our country. Migrant laborers in Kerala are vital to the state’s economy. The fire in Kuwait is one of the most devastating disasters to strike our community,” Mr. Vijayan stated.

The state and federal administrations have announced compensation to the relatives of individuals killed in the fire.

Kuwaiti authorities say they inspect the health and safety issues in many buildings housing foreign workers.

According to the Arab Times, investigators found that the fire was started by an electrical short circuit in the security guard’s room on the ground floor of the six-story building.

On Wednesday, a top Kuwait fire department official stated that combustible materials were used as walls between rooms and flats in the structure.

Kuwait’s Public Prosecution Department has detained a native and several expatriates on allegations of manslaughter and carelessness for failing to adopt fire safety precautions, according to the Times.

Following the incident, the country’s deputy prime minister, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf al-Sabah, accused property owners of greed and stated that violations of building rules had caused the disaster.