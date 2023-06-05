(CTN News) – The crash which involved two passenger trains and a freight train in the India Train Disaster that caused a devastating three-way accident on Friday is currently being investigated.

The Coromandel Shalimar Express was traveling between West Bengal and Tamil Nadu when it hit a freight of India Train Disaster iron ore in the early evening.

Derailed passenger train hits Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, which connects Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Over 1,000 people have been injured in India’s deadliest India Train Disaster in decades.

Would you be able to tell me what caused the India Train Disaster?

Ashwini Vaishnaw, railway minister, said the crash was caused by a change in electronic interlocking.

It controls train movements, operates signals and level crossings, identifies routes, and checks that rail sections are clear.

Until the introduction of an electronic system, signals were operated manually.

The computers will not give a train a signal unless they deem the route safe and clear.

Vaishnaw said, “Let’s see the inquiry report.” But the cause has been identified, and the people responsible have been identified.”

According to KS Anand, the India Train Disaster rammed into a goods train already parked on the loop line instead of traveling on the main line as intended. This resulted in its coaches falling onto the tracks on either side, which also derailed the Howrah Superfast Express.”

A Congress MP called out the ruling BJJ for “man-made devastation caused by utter negligence”.

Just hours before the accident, he accused the BJP of criminal neglect of the “signaling system.”

What’s the size of India’s railway network?

There are 14,000 passenger India Train Disaster every day that carry about 13 million passengers – after the United States, Russia, and China.

A state monopoly runs the network, which has 64,000km (40,000 miles) of track.

With more than 1.5 billion tonnes of freight transported a year, the network is vital to trade.

Railways were built during British colonial rule. There’s a lot of work to do, including high-speed trains, but most of it’s years away.

Narendra Modi was supposed to unveil an express line between Goa and Mumbai on Saturday. Instead, he went to the crash site in Odisha and promised that those responsible would be punished.

The deadly railways in India

Hundreds of accidents happen on India’s railways every year, mostly because of human error.

India’s National Crime Records Bureau (PDF) says roughly 100,000 people died from railway accidents between 2017 and 2021.

Derailments are caused by 24 factors, according to a December report from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (PDF).

A report titled “Derailments in Indian Railways” examined derailments between April 2017 and March 2021, and found inadequate maintenance of tracks was one of the main causes.

A commuter India Train Disaster rammed into a crowd celebrating the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar, killing at least 59 people and injuring many more.

The deadliest railway accident in India was in 1981, when a India Train Disaster plunged into a river in Bihar state, killing 800 people.

SEE ALSO:

Golden Triangle Drug Syndicates Shipping By Sea to Bypass Thailand Security