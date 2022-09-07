Connect with us

348 Room Resort Hotel in Koh Samui Stripped Bare By Thieves
News

The Nation

Published

4 seconds ago

on

348 Room Resort Hotel in Koh Samui Stripped Bare By Thieves

On Koh Samui, six people have been arrested after a shuttered hotel was looted, and stripped bare of everything worth a total of US$1.9 million.

Koh Samui police, said on Tuesday that the Chaweng Blue Lagoon Hotel near Chaweng beach was found to have been stripped clean.

The owner of the $10.8 million dollar hotel with 348 rooms had closed and locked the property when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. The contract with the leasee expired two years ago.

The Chaweng Blue Lagoon Hotel was inside a large compound on private property and wasn’t visible from the roadside. As a result, the looting wasn’t discovered until after it had already taken place, according to police.

348 Room Resort Hotel in Koh Samui Stripped Bare By Thieves

There was no shortage of items stolen from the hotel by the thieves. Among the things included were elevators, toilets, shower heaters, curtains, wiring, outlets, air conditioners, pumps, windows, doors, tables, chairs, beds, and lamps. All that remained of the hotel was its empty structure.

348 Room Resort Hotel in Koh Samui Stripped Bare By Thieves

The estimated to the resort Koh Samui hotel is around US$1,9 million.

The Koh Samui Police said that six suspects have been arrested and other suspects are being sought.

According to Surat Thani police chief Pol Maj Gen Sathit Polpinit, all of the suspects are local people who live in Koh Samui. There had been no indication that any outside criminal gang was connected with the case, according to investigators.

The Koh Samui police are investigating other hotels on the island that have been locked up and abandoned to see if they have also been robbed, he said.

Source: The Nation
