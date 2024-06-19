‘Horror’ Thunderstorms Are Expected To Hit The UK This Week.

(CTN News) – Tuesday is predicted to be a thunderstorm-filled day in the northern part of England as the June rainy weather continues.

Thunderstorms that will affect a large part of Yorkshire, the East Midlands, and the North West are covered by a yellow warning from the Met Office until 9 p.m. today. Hail and lightning are to be expected.

Forecasters predicted heavy rain in the next hours for Manchester, Leeds, York, Hull, Bradford, and Nottingham.

Moreover, there are speculations that a big flood would hit the UK soon. According to one source, ten days’ worth of rain might fall in three hours.

Thunderstorms warning

Travel in northern England may be somewhat hampered by the Met Office’s yellow thunderstorm weather warning, which was issued on Tuesday. Strikes by lightning could result in some structural damage and impair driving. Additional possible events are flooding and power outages.

Principal Met Office meteorologist Paul Gundersen says that in some areas, up to 30 millimetres of precipitation may fall in an hour.

“Heavy downpours will be experienced by certain areas through the afternoon and early evening due to scattered showers and thunderstorms,” he said. Some will move slowly, have lightning and hail in them. While this won’t happen to everyone in the alert area, a shower might produce 20 to 30 mm of rain in an hour.

“One of these heavy downpours or a thunderstorm is not guaranteed to occur in every location within that warning area,” says Met Office spokesman Nicola Maxey. It is hard to pinpoint the exact position of every thunderstorm or downpour; they seem to build up.

It’s like watching a pan of water simmer: you know the whole thing will heat up when you put it on the stove, but you never know where the bubbles will appear.

‘Abysmal’ tornado

In other news, a huge deluge is expected to hit the UK within the next week. According to one media source, the storm may bring in rain for ten days or just three hours.

According to The Daily Mirror, such a downpour is predicted to be caused by a “horror” thunderstorm in some parts of the south and south-east of England within the next week.

It said to have merged information from Ventusky, a weather visualisation tool that enables users to apply global forecasting models, including those from the Met Office, to its mapping service.

In answer to Yahoo News UK’s request for comment, Ventusky’s CEO, David Prantl, said that the US Global Forecast System (GFS) had forecast extremely high rainfall in the southeast region on Friday morning, June 21.

He did point out that the other models it uses, the German ICOsahedral Non-hydrostatic modelling framework (ICON) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) in the UK, had not at that time forecast any rainfall in the area. It is a very uncertain forecast and we primarily offer the ICON model on Ventusky, which does not expect these precipitations,” Prantl said.

The maps on the Met Office website show no precipitation is expected for the area on Friday.

What weather is expected this week?

Although the north of England is under a thunderstorm warning, the rest of the UK could enjoy nice weather with temperatures far higher than those seen thus far in June.

The Met Office predicts that London will reach 22°C on Tuesday and that later in the week, on Thursday, the southeast of England will reach 24°C.

“We are expecting to see a steady uptick through the second half of this week, rising to around or above average, and it will likely feel very warm for those in the sunshine,” says Met National Weather Service deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway. “In stark contrast to the first half of June, where temperatures have widely been below average.”

He did warn, though, that Friday and the weekend will be “more changeable” in the UK, with rain and cloud cover expected. And the week after this one?

While the weekend could be erratic, the next week might see a quick arrival of calmer weather.

The Met Office projected that most of the UK will see far higher temperatures than in previous weeks, with mostly calm and sunny weather, in its long-range forecast for the period of Sunday, June 23 to Tuesday, June 2.

