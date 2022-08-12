Hong Kong Seizes Heroin Hidden In Thai Boxing Equipment Sent From Thailand

(CTN New) – From Thailand, Hong Kong seizes heroin worth 20 million baht hidden in boxing equipment

Reporters reported on August 11 that Hong Kong Customs Department seized 5 kilograms of suspected heroin from Thailand on August 7 at Hong Kong International Airport.

That day, I checked the boxing equipment box in accordance with the Customs Department’s risk assessment. Hidden in 14 pieces of kicking gloves, the package was sent from Thai to Hong Kong

On August 9, customs officials arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of involvement in the case at North Point on one charge of drug trafficking and he will appear in court today. (August 11).

Customs has warned people not to participate in drug trafficking. It is not a good idea to hire or assign someone to carry things that need to be controlled.

Hong Kong imports and exports both. Additionally, should not carry things that don’t know what is wrong with others. Neither personal information nor accommodation to receive belongings should be disclosed.

A fine of HK$5 million or about 22 million baht and life imprisonment are the maximum penalties for transporting dangerous drugs in Hong Kong.

