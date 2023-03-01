Connect with us

News News Asia

Hong Kong To Give Away 17,400 Free Air Tickets To Thai Passengers
Advertisement

News

Biden Student Loan Plan Splits Conservatives And Liberals At The Supreme Court

News

In The Chicago Mayoral Election, Lori Lightfoot Was Ousted

News Crime Tech

Call Scammers Siphon $454,000 from Man's Bank Account

News Crime News Asia

Police Find 58-Year-Old Finnish Man With Throat Slashed

News

Thailand's Visa Applications Increased By 576% In 2022: VFS Global

News

Songkran Return To Pattaya After a 4-Year Hiatus

News

Thailand Prepares For The Arrival Of More Cruise Ships

News News Asia

Japan To Ease Border Controls For Chinese Tourists Starting March 1

News Covid-19

Hong Kong Scraps COVID-19 Mask Mandate Starting March 1: John Lee

News

Over 40% of Republican Voters Would Back Donald Trump in 2024 GOP Primaries, Survey Shows

News

Hong Kong Model Abby Choi's Murder: Who Was She?

News

Turkey Earthquake Causes $34bn in Damage, Says World Bank

News

"Miss Millionaire Asia" The First Female Contest In Thailand To Win Prizes Above 25 Million Baht

News

Lucky Numbers For This Draw 1/3/66 In The Chinese Calendar From Every Workplace

News Health World News

Big Pharma Keeps Life Saving Cystic Fibrosis Drug From Poor Nations

News

Unveiling the Latest Updates on Pokémon Games: Scarlet, Violet, Teal, Mask, Indigo Disk, and Date DLC

News

Germany Plans To Simplify Visa Application Process For Indian IT Workers

News

Hong Kong Model Abby Choi's Ex-Husband And In-laws Appear In Court

News News Asia

Severed Head of Hong Kong Actress Abby Choi Found in Soup Pot

News

Hong Kong To Give Away 17,400 Free Air Tickets To Thai Passengers

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Hong Kong

(CTN NEWS) – You’ve probably already heard that Hong Kong is offering 500,000 roundtrip tickets for free to tourists worldwide as part of its reopening promotion.

The amount of seats allotted to Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries is one of the most recent updates.

In Southeast Asia, 80,000 tickets have been made available, with 17,400 seats going to Thailand residents. The campaign for Southeast Asia begins in March, with Thailand on March 1.

Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Cambodia follow two weeks later on March 2 and March 3, respectively.

Hello Hong Kong

Hong Kong Free Tickets Requirements

To be eligible for this unique giveaway, you must meet three requirements:
  1. Be a Cathay member
  2. Visit the campaign website and log in with your Cathay membership details
  3. Be one of the first 17,400 people in Thailand to correctly answer three questions. If you are an Asia Miles member, you must log in again as they have restructured the loyalty program. That’s all there is.

The prize for each winner is a round-trip ticket to Hong Kong on either Cathay Pacific or its budget counterpart Hong Kong Airlines.

In addition, the Hong Kong Tourist Bureau has teamed up with neighborhood merchants to provide travelers with a TON of cash and discount coupons (called “1 million gifts”) at all immigration checkpoints.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Hong Kong Plans To Give Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets To Attract Tourists

Hong Kong Model Abby Choi’s Murder: Who Was She?

Hong Kong Scraps COVID-19 Mask Mandate Starting March 1: John Lee
Related Topics:
Continue Reading