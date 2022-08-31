History of Delicate Thani, Senator 2 Eras

CTN NEWS – Open the source, the history of Delicate Thani, one of the 250 senators in the NCPO era. The profile is not normal. Especially during the election period.

After the current Prime Minister completes his term, the name of the House of Representatives seems to be very much in the eyes of the people as it has a five-year term under the 2017 constitution and can vote for another prime minister

The votes of the 250 senators are very powerful in determining who will become prime minister after Gen. Prayut.Today CTN will take you to look at the history. One of the important people “Mr. Thani On Lai” who has an unusual profile because he was a Senator for 2 eras, 2 terms.

Delicate Thani On Lai is one of the 250 Senators

Delicate Thani is one of the 250 Senators appointed under Article 269 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand. The nominations of the NCPO announced in the Government Gazette on May 14, 2022.

Based on website information National Legislative Assembly Mr. Thani was born on December 25, 1953, currently aged 68 years, has a history of education is a bachelor’s degree in law.

Ramkhamhaeng University and Master of Public and Private Sector Management (Public Administration), National Institute of Development Administration

Passed training and seminars, certificate courses on tax law from the Thai Bar Association, and courses on Politics and Governance in Democratic Systems for Executives (Por Por Ror.) Class 16 from King Prajadhipok’s

Institute Career path before becoming a member of the Senate

Career path before becoming a member of the Senate for recruiting other sectors Used to be a lawyer and legal advisor 2008 – present

Political role Was the Chairman of the Election Commission for Nakhon Pathom Province 2007 – 2011

Senator 2011-2014, during the Yingluck Shinawatra government when the National Council for Peace and Order coup d’état was re-appointed as a Senator until now

As for being a committee member, he sat at several tables as follows:

Commissioner, Human Rights Commission Rights, Liberties and Consumer Protection, Senate 2011 – 2012

Commissioner, Committee on Political Development and Public Participation, Senate 2011-2014

Commissioner, Natural Resources Commission and the environment, the Senate, 2012-2014

But that created the name of Mr. Thani. Delicate to appear on the media page is to be Secretary of the Commission on Law, Justice and Police Affairs in the NLA era, where Mr. Boss Yoovidhya or Boss Krating Daeng submitted a request for justice

