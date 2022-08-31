Connect with us

News

History of Delicate Thani, Senator 2 Eras
Advertisement

News Politics

Top Anti-Corruption Official Sacked for Amassing Wealth Worth US$18 Million

News

Thailand Sees Increase in Youth Aged 15-24 Vaping Despite e-Cigarette Ban

News News Asia

Shipping Containers With US$1.1 Billion in Crystal Meth Seized in Australia

News Northern Thailand

State Officials to Be Investigated Over Human Trafficking

News

YouTube Influencer Flees Thailand Over US$55 Million Forex Scam

News News Asia

Pakistan Monsoon Flooding Death Toll Tops 1,000

Health News

The World’s Most Unlucky Man Who Infected With COVID, Monkeypox & HIV At the Same Time

Health News

Dolphin Calf With 'Low' Survival Chances Nursed Back To Health in Thailand

News

Baby Dolphin Rescued in Thailand Receives 24 Hour Loving Care

News

Bangkok 119 Emergency Hotline Reports Citywide Snake Invasion

Health News

Monkeypox Outbreak Might be Slowing As Cases Fall in Major Cities, Says CDC

News News Asia

Myanmar Junta Arrests Former British Ambassador

News

'Resident Evil' at Netflix is Canceled After 1 Season

Legal News

The Affidavit: National Archives Removed 180 Classified Documents From Mar-a-Lago

News

Jeffrey Epstein's Mentor Hoffenberg Has Passed Away At The Age Of 77

News

National Dog Day: How To Celebrate Your Puppy's Day In Michigan

News

LastPass Website Was Hacked, But Passwords Weren't Accessed

News

Chiang Mai Crypto Trading Firm Faces Over 50 Complaints

News

How to find the right Birthday Cake delivery in Singapore?

News

History of Delicate Thani, Senator 2 Eras

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

18 seconds ago

on

History of Delicate Thani, Senator 2 Eras

CTN NEWS –  Open the source, the history of Delicate Thani, one of the 250 senators in the NCPO era. The profile is not normal. Especially during the election period.

After the current Prime Minister completes his term, the name of the House of Representatives seems to be very much in the eyes of the people as it has a five-year term under the 2017 constitution and can vote for another prime minister

The votes of the 250 senators are very powerful in determining who will become prime minister after Gen. Prayut.Today CTN will take you to look at the history. One of the important people “Mr. Thani On Lai”  who has an unusual profile because he was a Senator for 2 eras, 2 terms.

Delicate Thani On Lai is one of the 250 Senators

Delicate Thani is one of the 250 Senators appointed under Article 269 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand. The nominations of the NCPO announced in the Government Gazette on May 14, 2022.

Based on website information National Legislative Assembly   Mr. Thani was born on December 25, 1953, currently aged 68 years, has a history of education is a bachelor’s degree in law.

Ramkhamhaeng University and Master of Public and Private Sector Management (Public Administration), National Institute of Development Administration

Passed training and seminars, certificate courses on tax law from the Thai Bar Association, and courses on Politics and Governance in Democratic Systems for Executives (Por Por Ror.) Class 16 from King Prajadhipok’s

Institute Career path before becoming a member of the Senate

Career path before becoming a member of the Senate for recruiting other sectors Used to be a lawyer and legal advisor 2008 – present

Political role Was the Chairman of the Election Commission for Nakhon Pathom Province 2007 – 2011

Senator 2011-2014, during the Yingluck Shinawatra government when the National Council for Peace and Order coup d’état was re-appointed as a Senator until now

As for being a committee member, he sat at several tables as follows:

  • Commissioner, Human Rights Commission Rights, Liberties and Consumer Protection, Senate 2011 – 2012
  • Commissioner, Committee on Political Development and Public Participation, Senate 2011-2014
  • Commissioner, Natural Resources Commission and the environment, the Senate, 2012-2014

But that created the name of Mr. Thani. Delicate to appear on the media page is to be Secretary of the Commission on Law, Justice and Police Affairs in the NLA era, where Mr. Boss Yoovidhya or Boss Krating Daeng submitted a request for justice

Related CTN News:

Top Anti-Corruption Official Sacked for Amassing Wealth Worth US$18 Million

Biden Administration Will Stop Sending Free at-home COVID-19 Tests Friday

Thai Superstar Lisa Wins MTV Award For K-Pop Artists
Related Topics:
Continue Reading