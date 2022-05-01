Heroin Soaked Yarn Worth US$58Million Seized in India

Authorities in India seized 90 kilograms of heroin worth US$58 million at a port in the western state of Gujarat, police-reported on Saturday. This was the third such heroin haul in two weeks.

The heroin was discovered in a container that arrived in the port of Pipavav in India

Drug suppression police in India have stepped up their vigilance on its western border to prevent drug smuggling from Iran and Afghanistan.

According to India news, the container was filled with yarn that was laced with a heroin derivative before being dried out and converted into bales.

A statement from drug enforcement officials said that the heroin in the thread would have required extraction.

An operation involving the coast guard resulted in the seizure of 56kg of heroin worth US$37 million and the arrest of nine Pakistani nationals. In addition, 205kg of heroin worth US$188 million was seized in the Gujarat port of Kandla this month.

Drug enforcement officials in India have accused Pakistan of encouraging drug lords to run networks across the border, a charge that Pakistan denies.

