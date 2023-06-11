Connect with us

News Crime Regional News

Port Authorities in Seize 32 KG of Heroin Bound for Australia
Advertisement

News

Thailand's Next Prime Minister Pledges Same-Sex Marriage Legislation within 100 Days

News

FDA Advisors Recommend AstraZeneca and Sanofi Antibody for Protecting Babies from RSV

News

India to Host Miss World 2023: A Spectacular Showcase of Global Beauty and Culture

News Politics World News

Boris Johnson Abruptly Resigns from UK Parliament

News Regional News

Irishman Falls to His Death From 23rd Floor Balcony in Bangkok

Health News

The Role of Physiotherapy in Recovery from Personal Injury

News

After Indictment, Trump Expected To Surrender To Miami Authorities

News

Subway Restaurant In Smithfield, RI Is Struck By A Car, Killing 1

News

CNN Chairman Chris Licht Steps Down Amidst Controversy and Ratings Challenges

News

Thailand Celebrates Pride Month with Vibrant Parades and Advocacy

News News Asia

Australia to Ban Swastikas and Nazi Symbols

News Regional News

Double Decker Bus Transporting 15 Tourists Erupts into Flames in Bangkok

News

Thailand Aims to Expand Digital Volunteer Network to 300,000 by 2024

News

Human Rights Campaign Declares National State of Emergency Over Anti-LGBTQ Legislation

News News Asia

Pakistan's Military Arrests and Intimidates Imran Khan Supporters

News

Korean Woman, 23 Kills and Dismembered Her Victim "Out of Curiosity"

Crime News Regional News

Thailand's Serial Killer "Aem Cyanide" to Face 80 More Charges

News News Asia

Thailand Cuts Power to 2 Myanmar Border Towns

News

D-Day Landed 79 Years Ago. We'll Keep Honoring WWII Vets, Say Experts

News

Port Authorities in Seize 32 KG of Heroin Bound for Australia

Published

36 mins ago

on

Port Authorities in Seize 32 KG of Heroin Bound for Australia

Port Authorities in Bangkok have seized 32 kilograms of heroin hidden inside boxes of pain reliever patches. The pills were on their way to Melbourne, Australia.

On Friday evening, customs agents discovered the suspicious consignment at the port. The products, labelled as pain reliever patches, were bound for Melbourne. An X-ray revealed that the suspected products were heroin, which was hidden in little plastic sachets inside the patches packets.

According to Phanthong Loykulnanta, deputy director-general of the Customs Department, the heroin might bring almost 200 million baht if transported to Australia.

He noted that the department, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau intend to work together to uncover those responsible.

Heroin and Meth Trafficking

Thailand has been known to have significant drug trafficking issues, including the smuggling of heroin. Historically, the Golden Triangle region, which encompasses parts of Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and China, has been a major source of opium production and heroin trafficking.

The Thai government has been actively involved in combating drug trafficking and has implemented various measures to address the issue. This includes law enforcement efforts, border controls, intelligence gathering, and international cooperation.

Thailand’s law enforcement agencies, such as the Royal Thai Police and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, work to intercept drug shipments and arrest individuals involved in drug trafficking. Seizures often occur at airports, border checkpoints, and other strategic locations.

Seizure operations in Thailand have targeted a variety of drugs, including methamphetamine (commonly known as “meth” or “ya ba”), heroin, cocaine, and synthetic drugs. The authorities also focus on dismantling drug production facilities within the country.

It’s important to note that the drug situation can change over time, and there may have been significant developments since my last update. To get the most up-to-date information on drug seizures in Thailand, I recommend referring to reliable news sources or contacting relevant authorities in Thailand.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs