Herb Kohler, Heir To The Faucet Fortune, Dies At 83 Years Old

Herb Kohler, Jr., the former head of his family's namesake global plumbing empire, died on Saturday at the age of 83.

During his 43 years as CEO and later as its executive chairman, Kohler was the third generation to lead the Wisconsin company.

The emphasis of the Kohler brand during his tenure was design. Herb Kohler accelerated the company’s strategy of bringing the cyclical design fads,

In what had been a humdrum market for household fixtures, it was now revolutionized with wide color choices and stylish add-ons of the auto industry.

It has been reported that the Kohler Company generated $6 billion in revenue the year Herb Kohler stepped down in 2015, up from $133 million when he was first hired to $6 billion when he stepped down.

Last year, it reported $8 billion in revenue.

In the course of his tenure, Kohler acquired several firms and rivals, including Baker Furniture, McGuire Furniture, Sterling Faucet, along with motor manufacturers and generator manufacturers.

Despite this, Kohler was best known for its “ Bold Look of Kohler ” campaign, which brought avocado green appliances to the kitchen and later introduced entirely voice-activated bathrooms to the world.

As a part of his strategy to expand into the hotel business, he also created the American Club Resort in Kohler, Wisconsin, a five-diamond, five-star resort as part of his strategy to expand into the hotel business.

A workers’ housing complex from the early 20th century stood on the site of the building we see today.



Kohler’s whirlpools, taste-testing Kohler candy, and designing and playing every golf course, Kohler even imported a strain of black sheep common to Ireland to make one course seem more authentic.

A passionate golfer, Kohler built four courses in Wisconsin and eventually brought the Ryder Cup to its Whistling Straits course in Sheboygan in 2019.