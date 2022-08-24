Connect with us

Hair Salon Owner Get Bail After Killing 2 Customers

Hair Salon Owner Get Bail After Killing 2 Customers

The owner of a hair salon surrendered to police after stabbing an unhappy customer and her husband to death in front of their 8-year-old daughter over the weekend.

Police sought a court order to prolong the detention of Mr. Prasart Rangyai, 51, the hair salon owner at a Lotus superstore mall in central Thailand

Mr Prasart turned himself in to a local police station on Saturday after the man and woman were murdered in the mall earlier that day.

According to police, the hair salon owner admitted that he stabbed them after they refused to leave his beauty salon and threatened to sue him and file a complaint with the Lotus mall management.

Ms Warisara Wimulrakchart, 41, was fatally stabbed in her chest and her husband Weerapong Pumpruek was stabbed in the neck, in front of their horrified eight-year-old daughter.

Both were supporting actors on a TV channel program.

They both died at the scene of the attack. The hair salon owner fled on a motorcycle.

The couple’s 20-year-old daughter said that her mother told her earlier that the hairdresser had cut her hair too short in an inappropriate style.

hair Salon Owner Prasart Rangyai, 51, surrenders to police

Hair Salon Owner surrenders to police

The 27-year-old hairdresser who attended to Ms Warisara last Thursday, said she had already apologized for the bad hair cut and said the woman had another branch of the salon fix her hair.

The client returned with her husband later and demanded to speak with the owner.

In his interview with police, the slain woman’s father, Mr. Chuchart Wimulrakchart, 60, said his daughter returned to the shop after the two argued on the phone.

On security camera footage, the killer was seen drawing a knife from his pocket while he was standing and talking to the couple. He stabbed both victims once in front of their 8-year-old daughter then fled.

The hair salon owner was charged with premeditated murder and illegal possession of a deadly weapon in public.

On Monday, he was released on a Bt500,000 bail bond and was ordered by the judge to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.
