GloRilla Concert Stampede Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured

Published

47 seconds ago

on

GloRilla

(CTN NEWS) – According to authorities, one person was killed, and nine others were hurt when a mob stormed the exits during GloRilla rap event in Rochester, New York, due to unfounded fears of a shooting.

According to Police Chief David M. Smith, the trampled victims were at the rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes’ concert on Sunday night, which resulted in the injuries.

According to Smith, there is no proof that anyone was shot or stabbed at the scene or that any firearms were fired.

According to Smith, just after 11 p.m., when the concert at Rochester’s Main Street Armory ended, crowds leaving the arena started to surge dangerously.

Three ladies were discovered inside by police with significant wounds, he claimed.

GloRilla Concert Stampede

On Monday, police reported that a 33-year-old woman had passed away at a hospital, and the other two women were in critical condition.

According to Smith, seven more persons were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at hospitals.

The chief said that one person was killed, and two more were struggling for their lives last night, adding that it had started as a great night of live music for the musician GloRilla.

Smith stated that although there is no proof that shots were fired, authorities are looking at several potential causes for the tragic uptick, including “potentially crowd size, firearms fired, pepper spray and other contributing variables.”

The fatal stampede was described as “a tragedy of epic proportions” by Mayor Malik Evans, who also pledged a thorough inquiry.

Evans declared, “Pure and simple, we will hold people responsible for what happened last night.

GloRilla, a Memphis native whose song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which she co-wrote with Hitkidd, was nominated for a Grammy for outstanding rap performance, tweeted that she was “hope everybody is fine.”

Several fatal crowd surges have occurred at concerts and other major events in the United States and worldwide, including a concert by rapper Travis Scott in 2021 that claimed the lives of ten people.

