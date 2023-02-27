Connect with us

Germany Plans To Simplify Visa Application Process For Indian IT Workers
(CTN NEWS) – GERMANY –  While the nation struggles with a scarcity of skilled labor, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated on Sunday that his administration wants to make it simpler for information technology specialists from India to secure work visas in Germany.

The legal environment needs to be improved, according to Scholz, for Germany to become more appealing to software developers and people with IT development abilities.

During a visit to Bengaluru, India’s high-tech center, he told reporters, “We want to make the issue of visas easier.”

Along with modernizing the law, Scholz added, “we also want to reform the entire bureaucratic procedure.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during latter’s ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Germany Leader Invited Modi To A SSummit He Hosted

When asked about employees who arrive in Germany without knowing the language, he said it shouldn’t be viewed as a barrier if they first learn English before picking up German.

After a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss the effects of the war in Ukraine, Scholz was speaking on the second day of his visit to India.

The German leader invited Modi to a summit of the Group of Seven major industrialized countries that he hosted in Bavaria last year and stated that he supports India attending this year’s gathering in Tokyo as well.

