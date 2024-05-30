Germany Removes COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Military Personnel

(CTN News) – Germany has made a significant decision regarding its military service requirements amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the German government announced that it has rescinded the mandate for military service members to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a requirement that had been in place since late 2021.

The mandate had been part of a broader policy where members of the German military, known as the Bundeswehr, are obligated to receive vaccinations against several diseases like measles, mumps, and the flu, provided there are no specific health contraindications.

In November 2021, COVID-19 vaccinations were added to this list, making it mandatory for military personnel. Those who refused faced potential disciplinary measures.

According to ministry spokesperson Mitko Müller, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has now dropped the COVID-19 vaccination requirement following recommendations from the Bundeswehr’s chief medical officer and a military medical advisory committee.

Instead, a strong recommendation to get vaccinated has been put forward.

The decision comes at a time when Germany’s Federal Administrative Court was considering a complaint by a noncommissioned officer in the navy against the continued vaccination mandate.

This move is reflective of Germany’s broader approach to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

The country had considered a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all adults in late 2021 and early 2022, but the proposal faced opposition from many government lawmakers and the majority of the opposition.

Germany Mandatory to Recommended COVID-19 Vaccination

In April 2022, legislators rejected a more limited proposal that would have mandated COVID-19 vaccination specifically for individuals aged 60 and over.

The decision to rescind the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for military servicepeople marks a significant policy change in Germany’s approach to pandemic management within its armed forces.

The move from a mandatory requirement to a strong recommendation aligns with evolving attitudes towards vaccination mandates in the country.

This decision is likely to spark further debate and discussion around COVID-19 vaccination policies in Germany and beyond, as countries continue to navigate the complexities of balancing public health measures with individual freedoms and rights.