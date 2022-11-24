Georgia Supreme Court: Early Voting Allowed In US Senate Runoff On Saturday

(CTN NEWS) – This Saturday, the Georgia Supreme Court permitted counties to hold early voting in the U.S.

Senate runoff election between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, denying a Republican attempt to block early voting.

BREAKING: Saturday voting will continue in Georgia after the Georgia Supreme Court denied the GAGOP/NRSC/RNC appeal of a lower court's order. #GAPOL #GASEN pic.twitter.com/aPfqqzxTSK — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) November 23, 2022

The court’s one-sentence judgement on Wednesday affirmed the Fulton County judge’s ruling from last week that barred a direction from Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

County elections on the Saturday following Thanksgiving were not permitted under that direction.

According to Gabriel Sterling, one of Georgia’s senior election officials, who posted on Twitter late Tuesday, 18 of Georgia’s 159 counties intended to hold voting on Saturday.

Here is the up to date list of counties offering Early Voting on Saturday, November 26 so far:

Baker

Bibb

Chatham

Clarke

Cobb

DeKalb

Douglas

Fulton

Gwinnett

Macon

Mitchell

Muscogee

Newton

Randolph

Rockdale

Terrell

Walton

Ware There may be others tomorrow. #gapol #PlanYourVote pic.twitter.com/lriulcAOFr — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 22, 2022

A U.S. Senate contest in Georgia will proceed to a runoff for the second time in less than two years, this time between Warnock and Walker, supported by former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden’s Democrats already won enough seats in the midterm elections to keep their razor-thin majority; thus, unlike the previous vote, it will not determine whether they retain control of the Senate.

A slim majority of Republicans now control the House of Representatives.

Walker’s victory would assist national Republicans, who have seen their support for Democrats dwindle in Georgia over the past few years.

A Warnock victory might show that Democrats are gaining ground in areas where they have previously struggled to do so.

In the 50-50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote for Democrats, Democrats maintained the smallest margin of victory for the prior two years.

ICYMI: The Texas Supreme Court issued a temporary order directing Harris County to count late cast provisional ballots as required by state law following a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) that is seeking to throw out these ballots. https://t.co/7DeYAkTbsJ — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) November 23, 2022

As a result, two independent members of his party, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, repeatedly rejected some legislative tactics, causing Majority Leader Chuck Schumer a lot of stress.

