Gary Busey Faces Sexual Assault Charges At A Fan Convention

(CTN News) – Located in the State of New Jersey, actor Gary Busey has been accused of sexually assaulting several women this month during a fan convention.

Cherry Hill police confirmed Saturday that 78-year-old Gary Busey was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment, according to a press release.

It has been reported that the charges stem from offenses that took place during the annual Monster Mania convention held at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, Pennsylvania, from Aug. 12-14.

It was scheduled that Busey, who resides in Malibu, California, would be a featured guest at the event for all three days, which took place over three days.

In an attempt to obtain more details, a message sent to the police was not immediately responded to. The charges against Busey have not been made public.

It’s unclear whether Busey has an attorney who can speak to them, and a representative did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the charges.

In 1978, Gary Busey and Frank Sinatra played the title roles in the film “The Buddy Holly Story“, for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for outstanding actor for the role he played in the film. Busey is commonly known as an actor who plays characters in supporting roles, although he came to fame for his role in the film.

Furthermore, Gary Busey was previously arrested for spousal abuse, which he admitted to during the trial. There have been allegations that he sexually assaulted a female employee of Celebrity Apprentice during the 2011 season of the show.

In the summer of 2016, an employee told the Daily Beast that he and Busey were smoking cigarettes outside while standing next to each other as they smoked.

I remember when he grabbed me firmly between my legs and ran his hand up my stomach at some point, I was extremely scared. As soon as he grabbed my breasts with it, he threw me against the wall and then whipped me back.

It was quite difficult for me to decide what to do. There was this joke I made that started like this, ‘Oh, I’ve never been sexually harassed by a celebrity before!

’I took his hand and placed it over his penis, as he was about to kiss me. It was like he was saying, “I’m just getting started, baby.” “I’m just getting started, baby.”

