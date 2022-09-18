Garbage Truck Driver Trapped after Crashing into 10-Wheeler

A garbage truck driver who worked for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) was hurt and trapped behind the steering wheel after crashing into a 10-wheeler early on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred when the garbage truck driver collided with a slow-moving gravel truck with a burst tire.

The driver had to be freed by the emergency services using hand tools, and they transported him to a hospital in the area.

The driver of the gravel truck told the police that he was in the right-hand lane of the motorway on his way to a construction site in the Lat Phrao when one of his tires burst.

He said he slowed down, crossed to the left lane, and then onto a parallel road to replace the tire.

He told traffic police that he was startled when a yellow garbage truck collided with a significant impact into the back of his vehicle. The front of the garbage truck had significant damage due to the collision.

After the accident, the police blocked off two inbound lanes to traffic so that they could use a crane truck to move the two trucks onto the parallel road.

Currently, neither of the drivers has been charged with anything because the police need to question the garbage truck’s driver once he has fully recovered.

Garbage Truck Runs Over Tourists

On September 1st, a scooter accident left one British tourist dead and another with serious injuries. The accident occurred when the tourists collided with the back of a garbage truck.

It is believed that a man aged 36 and his friend aged 30 were drinking at a local bar on the island of Koh Samui before attempting to ride back to their hotel in the early hours of Thursday morning. The incident occurred on the island of Koh Samui.

At approximately one in the morning local time, it is believed that the two men were attempting to pass the vehicle in their white Honda scooter when they collided with the back of a yellow garbage truck.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene and began CPR on the 36-year-old for about 10 minutes. However, the Brit died from a broken neck and severe head wounds.

The driver of the second scooter was taken to Koh Samui Hospital for treatment.

The 42-year-old garbage truck driver said he called 911 after hearing the two men collide into the back of the industrial waste vehicle. Read More.