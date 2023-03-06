Connect with us

News

Full List Of Least Developed Countries In The World
Advertisement

Sports News

2024 Paris Olympics Ticket Sales Off To A Slow Start

News

Malaysia Floods Leave 4 Dead And 40,000 Displaced

News

Syria's Earthquake Caused $5.1 Billion In Damage: World Bank

News Asia News

South Korea, U.S. Armies Announced Their Largest Field Exercise In 5 Years

News Chiang Rai News Northern Thailand

17-Year-Old Wild Boars Footballer Laid to Rest in Chiang Rai

News Learning

Academic Raise Red Flags as Chinese Buy 3 Universities in Thailand

News Learning Regional News

Experts Say Making Teacher Exams Easier is Just Dumbing Down Education in Thailand

News News Asia

[VIDEO] Governor in Philippines, 5 Others Assassinated By Armed Gunmen

News Regional News

Fire Guts Police Records Building in Bangkok, Over 50 Fire Engines Summoned

News Chiang Rai News News Asia

Ashes of 17-Year-Old "Wild Boars" Footballer Return to Chiang Rai

News World News

People Flock to Beaches After 2 Tons of Cocaine Washes Ashore

News

3 Children Killed, 2 Wounded In Ellis County Home

News

Severe Storms Threaten Tornadoes And Flooding Across The South, Barreling Toward The Northeast

News Chiang Rai News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Ravaged By Toxic Smog PM2.5 Dust Particles

News Northern Thailand

Forest Fires in Northern Thailand Worsening PM2.5 Air Quality

News Politics World News

Boris Johnson Faces Removal from Parliament Over PartyGate

News News Asia

UN Accuses Myanmar's Junta of Waging War on Civilians

News News Asia Politics

Cambodia's Hun Sen Jails Opposition Leader Kem Sokha for 27 Years

News Regional News

US Army Officer Dies During Cobra Gold 2023 Training in Thailand

News

Full List Of Least Developed Countries In The World

Published

12 seconds ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – As the world progresses and progresses in different aspects, some countries seem to be left behind in development.

These countries face challenges, including poverty, low economic growth, and lack of access to basic amenities such as healthcare and education.

Such countries are referred to as Least Developed Countries (LDCs). This article will discuss the full list of Least Developed Countries in the World, their challenges, and possible solutions.

What are Least Developed Countries (LDCs)?

Least Developed Countries (LDCs) are considered to be at the lowest level of socioeconomic development.

The United Nations (UN) defines LDCs as low-income countries, weak human assets, and high economic vulnerability. Currently, 46 countries fall under the LDC category.

Characteristics of Least Developed Countries

LDCs share some common characteristics, including:

  • High levels of poverty
  • Low levels of human capital
  • High levels of economic vulnerability
  • Dependence on a few primary commodities for export
  • Limited access to healthcare, education, and basic services
  • Weak institutional capacity

— UNCTAD

Full List of Least Developed Countries in the World

The following is the full list of Least Developed Countries in the World according to the United Nations:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Angola
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Benin
  5. Bhutan
  6. Burkina Faso
  7. Burundi
  8. Central African Republic
  9. Chad
  10. Comoros
  11. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  12. Djibouti
  13. Eritrea
  14. Ethiopia
  15. Gambia
  16. Guinea
  17. Guinea-Bissau
  18. Haiti
  19. Kiribati
  20. Laos
  21. Lesotho
  22. Liberia
  23. Madagascar
  24. Malawi
  25. Mali
  26. Mauritania
  27. Mozambique
  28. Myanmar
  29. Nepal
  30. Niger
  31. Rwanda
  32. Sao Tome and Principe
  33. Senegal
  34. Sierra Leone
  35. Solomon Islands
  36. Somalia
  37. South Sudan
  38. Sudan
  39. Tanzania
  40. Timor-Leste
  41. Togo
  42. Tuvalu
  43. Uganda
  44. Vanuatu
  45. Yemen
  46. Zambia

Challenges Faced by Least Developed Countries

LDCs face various challenges that hinder their development. Some of the major challenges include:

Poverty

Poverty is a significant challenge in LDCs, with most people living below the poverty line. This affects their access to basic needs such as food, water, shelter, and healthcare.

Poor Education

Education is essential in achieving development, but LDCs have limited access to education due to poverty and lack of resources. Most children in LDCs do not attend a school or drop out due to financial constraints.

Poor Healthcare

LDCs have limited access to healthcare, leading to high mortality rates and poor health outcomes. The healthcare systems lack resources, including medical personnel, medicines, and equipment.

Political Instability

Political instability is a significant challenge in some LDCs, with conflicts and civil wars hindering development. This leads to the displacement of people and the destruction of infrastructure, further worsening the poverty levels.

Dependence on Primary Commodities

LDCs depend on primary commodities for their economies, which makes them vulnerable to external factors such as changes in commodity prices. This limits their economic growth and development.

Possible Solutions for Least Developed Countries

Several solutions could help LDCs overcome their challenges and achieve development. These include:

Investment

Investing in LDCs is essential to improve infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic growth. Both domestic and foreign investment can help LDCs build their capacity and develop their economies.

Access to Education

Improving access to education can help LDCs develop their human capital, which is essential for their development.

Providing free education, building schools and training teachers can help increase enrollment rates and improve literacy levels.

Healthcare

Improving access to healthcare services is critical in LDCs. Building hospitals, training healthcare workers, and providing medicines and equipment can help improve health outcomes and reduce mortality rates.

Diversification of Economies

LDCs can reduce their economic vulnerability by diversifying their economies. Investing in other sectors, such as manufacturing, tourism, and services, can help reduce their dependence on primary commodities.

Good Governance

Good governance is essential in achieving development in LDCs. Promoting transparency, accountability, and the rule of law can help reduce corruption and improve institutional capacity.

Conclusion

LDCs face significant challenges in their quest for development, including poverty, poor education and healthcare, political instability, and dependence on primary commodities.

However, through investments, improving access to education and healthcare, diversifying their economies, and promoting good governance, LDCs can overcome these challenges and achieve development.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

2024 Paris Olympics Ticket Sales Off To A Slow Start

Syria’s Earthquake Caused $5.1 Billion In Damage: World Bank

South Korea, U.S. Armies Announced Their Largest Field Exercise In 5 Years
Related Topics:
Continue Reading