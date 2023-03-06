News
Full List Of Least Developed Countries In The World
(CTN NEWS) – As the world progresses and progresses in different aspects, some countries seem to be left behind in development.
These countries face challenges, including poverty, low economic growth, and lack of access to basic amenities such as healthcare and education.
Such countries are referred to as Least Developed Countries (LDCs). This article will discuss the full list of Least Developed Countries in the World, their challenges, and possible solutions.
At the #LDC5 conference, @antonioguterres said Least Developed Countries need:
1️⃣ Immediate assistance to rescue the @GlobalGoalsUN
2⃣ More access to financing
3️⃣ A revolution on climate support
His full remarks 👇👇https://t.co/5BtebCHFDt pic.twitter.com/kIJsvyToE8
— UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) March 5, 2023
What are Least Developed Countries (LDCs)?
Least Developed Countries (LDCs) are considered to be at the lowest level of socioeconomic development.
The United Nations (UN) defines LDCs as low-income countries, weak human assets, and high economic vulnerability. Currently, 46 countries fall under the LDC category.
Characteristics of Least Developed Countries
LDCs share some common characteristics, including:
- High levels of poverty
- Low levels of human capital
- High levels of economic vulnerability
- Dependence on a few primary commodities for export
- Limited access to healthcare, education, and basic services
- Weak institutional capacity
Full List of Least Developed Countries in the World
The following is the full list of Least Developed Countries in the World according to the United Nations:
- Afghanistan
- Angola
- Bangladesh
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Comoros
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Djibouti
- Eritrea
- Ethiopia
- Gambia
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Haiti
- Kiribati
- Laos
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- Niger
- Rwanda
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Tanzania
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Vanuatu
- Yemen
- Zambia
Challenges Faced by Least Developed Countries
LDCs face various challenges that hinder their development. Some of the major challenges include:
Poverty
Poverty is a significant challenge in LDCs, with most people living below the poverty line. This affects their access to basic needs such as food, water, shelter, and healthcare.
Poor Education
Education is essential in achieving development, but LDCs have limited access to education due to poverty and lack of resources. Most children in LDCs do not attend a school or drop out due to financial constraints.
Poor Healthcare
LDCs have limited access to healthcare, leading to high mortality rates and poor health outcomes. The healthcare systems lack resources, including medical personnel, medicines, and equipment.
Political Instability
Political instability is a significant challenge in some LDCs, with conflicts and civil wars hindering development. This leads to the displacement of people and the destruction of infrastructure, further worsening the poverty levels.
Dependence on Primary Commodities
LDCs depend on primary commodities for their economies, which makes them vulnerable to external factors such as changes in commodity prices. This limits their economic growth and development.
Least Developed Countries contribute less than 4% of the world’s greenhouse gases.
Governments, businesses & civil society must deliver climate justice to those on the frontlines of the crisis.
The era of broken promises must end now.
— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 5, 2023
Possible Solutions for Least Developed Countries
Several solutions could help LDCs overcome their challenges and achieve development. These include:
Investment
Investing in LDCs is essential to improve infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic growth. Both domestic and foreign investment can help LDCs build their capacity and develop their economies.
Access to Education
Improving access to education can help LDCs develop their human capital, which is essential for their development.
Providing free education, building schools and training teachers can help increase enrollment rates and improve literacy levels.
Healthcare
Improving access to healthcare services is critical in LDCs. Building hospitals, training healthcare workers, and providing medicines and equipment can help improve health outcomes and reduce mortality rates.
Diversification of Economies
LDCs can reduce their economic vulnerability by diversifying their economies. Investing in other sectors, such as manufacturing, tourism, and services, can help reduce their dependence on primary commodities.
Good Governance
Good governance is essential in achieving development in LDCs. Promoting transparency, accountability, and the rule of law can help reduce corruption and improve institutional capacity.
Conclusion
LDCs face significant challenges in their quest for development, including poverty, poor education and healthcare, political instability, and dependence on primary commodities.
However, through investments, improving access to education and healthcare, diversifying their economies, and promoting good governance, LDCs can overcome these challenges and achieve development.
