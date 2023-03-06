(CTN NEWS) – As the world progresses and progresses in different aspects, some countries seem to be left behind in development.

These countries face challenges, including poverty, low economic growth, and lack of access to basic amenities such as healthcare and education.

Such countries are referred to as Least Developed Countries (LDCs). This article will discuss the full list of Least Developed Countries in the World, their challenges, and possible solutions.

At the #LDC5 conference, @antonioguterres said Least Developed Countries need: 1️⃣ Immediate assistance to rescue the @GlobalGoalsUN

2⃣ More access to financing

3️⃣ A revolution on climate support His full remarks 👇👇https://t.co/5BtebCHFDt pic.twitter.com/kIJsvyToE8 — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) March 5, 2023

What are Least Developed Countries (LDCs)?

Least Developed Countries (LDCs) are considered to be at the lowest level of socioeconomic development.

The United Nations (UN) defines LDCs as low-income countries, weak human assets, and high economic vulnerability. Currently, 46 countries fall under the LDC category.

Characteristics of Least Developed Countries

LDCs share some common characteristics, including:

High levels of poverty

Low levels of human capital

High levels of economic vulnerability

Dependence on a few primary commodities for export

Limited access to healthcare, education, and basic services

Weak institutional capacity

Full List of Least Developed Countries in the World

The following is the full list of Least Developed Countries in the World according to the United Nations:

Afghanistan Angola Bangladesh Benin Bhutan Burkina Faso Burundi Central African Republic Chad Comoros Democratic Republic of the Congo Djibouti Eritrea Ethiopia Gambia Guinea Guinea-Bissau Haiti Kiribati Laos Lesotho Liberia Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mozambique Myanmar Nepal Niger Rwanda Sao Tome and Principe Senegal Sierra Leone Solomon Islands Somalia South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Timor-Leste Togo Tuvalu Uganda Vanuatu Yemen Zambia

Challenges Faced by Least Developed Countries

LDCs face various challenges that hinder their development. Some of the major challenges include:

Poverty

Poverty is a significant challenge in LDCs, with most people living below the poverty line. This affects their access to basic needs such as food, water, shelter, and healthcare.

Poor Education

Education is essential in achieving development, but LDCs have limited access to education due to poverty and lack of resources. Most children in LDCs do not attend a school or drop out due to financial constraints.

Poor Healthcare

LDCs have limited access to healthcare, leading to high mortality rates and poor health outcomes. The healthcare systems lack resources, including medical personnel, medicines, and equipment.

Political Instability

Political instability is a significant challenge in some LDCs, with conflicts and civil wars hindering development. This leads to the displacement of people and the destruction of infrastructure, further worsening the poverty levels.

Dependence on Primary Commodities

LDCs depend on primary commodities for their economies, which makes them vulnerable to external factors such as changes in commodity prices. This limits their economic growth and development.

Least Developed Countries contribute less than 4% of the world’s greenhouse gases. Governments, businesses & civil society must deliver climate justice to those on the frontlines of the crisis. The era of broken promises must end now. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 5, 2023

Possible Solutions for Least Developed Countries

Several solutions could help LDCs overcome their challenges and achieve development. These include: