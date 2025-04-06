Frustrated protesters attack Trump and Musk in the Film “Hands Off!” Rallies.

(CTN News) – In the movement’s largest day to date, demonstrators angry at President Donald Trump’s administration gathered and staged protests in hundreds of American cities on Saturday.

Supposedly hands-off! At 1,200 locations in all 50 states, more than 150 civil rights, labor, LGBTQ+, military veterans, and electoral activists demonstrated. During the nonviolent demonstrations, no initial detentions were reported.

From Midtown Manhattan to Anchorage, Alaska, and even state capitals, a large number of demonstrators have gathered in major areas around the nation to protest Trump and billionaire Elon Musk’s policies regarding government shutdowns, the economy, immigration, and human rights.

Protesters from the West Coast held signs that read “Combat the Oligarchy” in front of the Space Needle in Seattle. Protesters from Portland and Los Angeles vigorously marched from Pershing Square to City Hall.

The administration’s proposals to demolish Social Security Administration field offices, fire thousands of government employees, deport immigrants, limit protections for transgender people, and reduce funding for health care were met with protests.

White House response to demonstrations “President Trump’s position is clear:

He will consistently safeguard Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for qualifying beneficiaries.” Additionally, Democrats are in favor of extending Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security to undocumented immigrants, which might harm American elders and deplete these systems.

The head of the Human Rights Campaign, Kelley Robinson, criticized the administration’s treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals during a protest on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., where Democratic members of Congress spoke.

It’s not simply a political attack. “These are private,” Robinson clarified. “They are attempting to prohibit our literature, reducing funding for HIV prevention, and criminalizing our medical professionals, educators, families, and our existence.”

“We reject this America, everyone,” Robinson declared. We envision a free, safe, and dignified America for all. Protesters in Boston carried signs that read, “Hands off our democracy” and “Hands off our Social Security.”

Mayor Michelle Wu aspires for her children and others to live in a society that values equality and diversity and is free from intimidation and threats from the government.

Roger Broom, a 66-year-old retiree from Delaware County, was among hundreds of people who visited the Columbus Statehouse.

He says Trump has upset him despite being a Reagan Republican.

According to Broom, “He is fracturing this nation.” “It is merely a management of complaints.”

In Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, next to Trump’s Jupiter golf course, where he participated in the Senior Club Championship that morning, a large crowd of demonstrators gathered. Drivers were encouraged to hoot and yell anti-Trump slogans by people on both sides of PGA Drive.

Archer Moran, a resident of Port St. Lucie, stated, “They must not interfere with our Social Security.”

Moran stated “The list of items they must refrain from touching is excessively lengthy.” “It is remarkable how swiftly these protests have emerged since his inauguration.”

According to the White House, the president spent Saturday and Sunday playing golf in Florida.

Since his ascent, numerous statewide demonstrations against Trump and Musk have taken place. But unlike the Women’s March in 2017 or the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that erupted in several cities following George Floyd’s police shooting in Minneapolis in 2020, the opposition movement had not yet mobilized before Saturday.

Protesters in Charlotte backed women’s reproductive rights, immigration, education, and Social Security.

Britt Castillo, 35, of Charlotte, stated, “The current situation is reprehensible regardless of your political affiliation or voting choice.” The present administration’s reform plan is wrong, notwithstanding the flaws in our system. It’s a serious situation. They disregard the concerns of the public.

Deborah and Douglas Doherty marched among others in downtown San Jose.

Deborah, a graphic designer who participated in the Women’s March in 2017, expressed concern about the lower attendance this year. “Every city needs to be represented,” she stated. “Currently, individuals appear desensitized to it, which is inherently alarming.”

SOURCE: AP

