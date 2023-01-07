French Montana Video Shoot In Florida Ends In Multiple Shootings

(CTN News) – French Montana: It was reported Thursday night, Jan. 5, that at least three people were shot outside a Miami Gardens, Florida restaurant. At this location, a French Montana music video was being filmed.

As part of the restaurant group owned by DJ Khaled, The Licking – one of the restaurants within that group – confirmed to that the incident took place while the music video was being filmed, according to a statement shared with CNN.

In spite of this, the restaurant said that it was taken by surprise by the video production and that it didn’t see it coming.

It is with heavy hearts that we send our condolences to those who were the victims of this senseless act,” said the Licking.

In spite of the fact that we were unaware that a video was being taken, we found out at the very last minute that French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot.

There is no way for us to know what actually happened during the event.

Despite the fact that the Licking restaurant is in no way responsible for the incident, they have provided the police with all necessary footage.

In response to Rolling Stone’s request for comment, a French Montana spokesperson did not respond immediately to the publication.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, a police report reveals that the shooting took place just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, just before the end of the work day.

In response to a Shotspotter alert, MGPD units responded to the aforementioned area regarding the situation. We are being informed that there were a number of victims who were struck by the bullet.

There is still an investigation pending in this case. As of yet, authorities have not confirmed the number of people injured, nor if anyone has died as a result of the accident.

According to WSVN, the local news outlet, at least ten people have been injured as a result of the accident.

During the video shoot at KFC, a witness, the rapper CED Mogul, told Rolling Stone the shooting was preceded by an attempted robbery at KFC during which the video was being shot.

Additionally, French Montana he has also repeated this recollection in several interviews he has conducted for local media outlets.

In the Licking, a larger crowd had gathered at the time that the shooting took place, and the production then moved to the Licking.

