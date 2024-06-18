Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra Formally Charged in Royal Insult Case

(CTN News) – In 2015, former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was charged with allegedly disrespecting the monarchy, causing unrest in Thai politics.

Thaksin, a significant political figure despite being deposed 18 years ago, surrendered to prosecutors shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a representative for the Attorney General’s Office.

Thaksin Shinawatra’s lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, informed reporters that Thaksin was ready to begin the legal process and had prepared a request for his release on bail.

Thaksin Shinawatra is regarded as the unofficial force behind the Pheu Thai-led government. He has toured the country, making public appearances and political observations that have the potential to upset prominent establishment figures.

Historical Context of Thaksin Shinawatra’s Charges

Some experts regard the prosecution of the long-standing lese-majesty case as a warning from his powerful foes to tone down his political activities.

Defaming the monarchy, often known as lese-majesty, carries a three- to 15-year sentence. This is one of the worst laws globally and has been used in Thailand to punish government critics.

In 2006, an army coup overthrew Thaksin Shinawatra, now 74, leading to years of bitter political conflict. He was originally charged with lese-majesty in 2016 for remarks he made to South Korean media a year before. The case was not pursued at the time since he had gone into exile in 2008.

When he returned to Thailand last year, he was arrested for corruption and abuse of power. However, he spent the majority of his term in a hospital due to medical conditions. He was given parole in February.

Thaksin Shinawatra returned as the Pheu Thai Party, widely regarded as his political machine, formed a government with long-standing conservative adversaries.

The low sentence he received was seen as part of a compromise to prevent the progressive Move Forward party from gaining power in last year’s election. However, no agreement was openly confirmed.

On Tuesday, the courts will hear four high-profile cases involving prominent political figures, the first of which involves Thaksin Shinawatra. This could potentially lead to turmoil in Thailand.

The trials implicate some of Thailand’s most influential leaders, including the current prime minister, and could exacerbate a decades-long schism between the conservative-royalist elite and its opponents, notably the populist ruling Pheu Thai party and the opposition Move Forward party.

The constitutional court will hear a lawsuit on Tuesday from a group of senators who want the prime minister removed from office for adding a lawyer with a criminal record to his cabinet.

Last month, Srettha expressed confidence that the appointment of lawyer Phichit Chuenban was legitimate and made in good faith.

The same court will also hear a case to abolish the popular opposition Move Forward party for its campaign to change the country’s royal insult statute in response to an Election Commission complaint.

The court is scheduled to announce the next hearing or verdict date in the Srettha and Move Forward cases on Tuesday.

The constitutional court will also decide if the selection process for a new upper house, which began earlier this month and is set to end in early July, is valid.

If the court dismisses or delays the process, it will temporarily prolong the terms of military-appointed senators who played a key role in the creation of the previous government.