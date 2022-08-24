Drug Runners Crash Ford Ranger in Chiang Rai, 6.4 Million Meth Pills Found

Provincial Police in Chiang Rai Province announced the seizure of 32 sacks containing 6.4 million meth tablets, along with a white Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Provincial Police Region 5 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai said a white Ford Ranger pickup sped through a checkpoint in the Chiang Khong District without stopping for an ordered search.

Police immediately chased the Ford Ranger with the pursuit ending about 11 kilometers where the Ford Ranger ran off the road into an irrigation dyke. The two men in the pickup fled.

Police found 32 sacks containing about 6.4 million meth tablets in the Ford Ranger.

The Ford Ranger and the methamphetamine tablets were taken to Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong police station.

Chiang Rai provincial police believe the drug belonged to the network of Mr. Boonchai, a.k.a. Polee Saemua, and Paiboon Saewang. The suspects have an arrest warrant for a drug case pending their escape.

Provincial Police Region 5 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai said between 2021 and 2022 they had made more than 12 arrests and seized more than 100 million meth pills and more than 1,400 bars of heroin, with ongoing investigations.

He said there is a possibility that the suspect on the arrest warrant who escaped the Ford Ranger pickup live with a minority group in neighboring Myanmar.

Pol Lt Gen Piya disclosed that in 2022 alone, investigators have tracked and arrested over 70 million methamphetamine tablets and prosecuted 15 cases.

Keywords: new ford ranger,ford ranger 2022,ford ranger xlt,2022 ford ranger lariat, news Thailand, Thailand news

