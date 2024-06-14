Connect with us

Florida Prepares For More Heavy Rainfall After a Flash Flood Emergency
Florida Prepares For More Heavy Rainfall After a Flash Flood Emergency

Florida
Al Diaz/Miami Herald/AP

(CTN News) – A tropical disturbance has caused a flash flood emergency throughout most of southern Florida. Residents anticipate heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

The Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup game against the Edmonton Oilers in Canada was postponed Wednesday due to severe rain and floods.

A disorganised storm system from the Gulf of Mexico was crossing Florida in early June, when hurricane season began. The year is expected to be one of the busiest due to climate change-related storm strength increases. The National Hurricane Centre says the disturbance has not grown into a cyclone and has a slim possibility of becoming a tropical system when it leaves Florida and enters the Atlantic Ocean.

The hurricane centre reported Wednesday that “heavy rainfall is forecast to continue across portions of the Florida peninsula during the next few days, regardless of development.

Cars couldn’t cross many flooded roads. The Florida Highway Patrol said in an email that personnel were pumping the drainage system and that southbound Interstate 95 in Broward County was being redirected to avoid a flooded portion.

Florida EPA says the road can’t be reopened without draining the water.

The Miami weather service issued further alarming warnings. The service posted on X that “the flooding that poses a threat to life is still present.” “Please stay off the roadways and get to higher ground.”

The mayors of Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale declared emergencies on Wednesday afternoon. Later Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a state of emergency for Broward, Miami-Dade, Collier, Lee, and Sarasota counties on the Atlantic and west coasts, respectively.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava declared a local emergency. Hollywood neighbour Mike Viesel told the Miami Herald that he was caught in deep floodwater on a low-lying street on Wednesday afternoon while driving home with his dog Humi.

As he halted, Viesel stated oncoming cars poured additional water into his car. His engine stopped. “I’d walk out of my car,” he told the Herald, but his dog “has a problem with water.”

Alfredo Rodriguez moved into a building in Miami’s Edgewater section a year ago, and the lobby had pools of water on Wednesday morning. He told the Herald the building has flooded five times since he moved in.

” I can’t drive on Florida’s flooded highways, he said.

Many Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport flights were cancelled or delayed. It took over three hours for the NHL’s Florida Panthers to travel from Fort Lauderdale to Edmonton for Stanley Cup Final Games 3 and 4. The trip was expected to take almost six hours.

On Wednesday morning, an EF-1 tornado hit Hobe Sound north of West Palm Beach on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, according to the Melbourne National Weather Service.

Martin County Fire Rescue said that the gusts downed many banyan trees and damaged a shop. The road damage on Rich Jupiter Island prevented access, but no injuries were reported.

Florida has had a wet and windy week. The National Weather Service reported 6 inches of rain in Miami and 7 inches in Miami Beach on Tuesday. Hollywood gained about five inches.

Bryan McNoldy, a senior research associate at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School, told X that South Florida received 9 inches of rain on Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on top of Tuesday’s downpour.

McNoldy responded, “We are in trouble.” The Miami meteorological service has extended the flash flood watch through Thursday due to expected rain throughout the week. Rain may increase by six inches in certain areas.

The western half of the state, which has been droughting, received a lot of rain. Weather service: Sarasota Bradenton International Airport received almost 6.5 inches of rain on Tuesday. Such places have flash flooding advisories.

