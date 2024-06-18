Health Officials in Japan Warn Visitors Over Flesh-Eating Bacteria

Health officials in Japan claim that cases of a deadly and highly lethal bacterial infection have reached record levels, with scientists unable to determine the cause of the increase.

As of June 2, Japan’s Health Ministry reported 977 instances of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS), which has a death rate of up to 30%. According to the most recent data available, 77 people died from the virus between January and March.

The present outbreak in Japan has already eclipsed last year’s prior record of 941 preliminary illnesses, the highest since data collection began in 1999. Last year, Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases reported 97 deaths from streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS), the second-highest number in the previous six years.

Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome STSS is a rare but deadly bacterial illness that can occur when bacteria enter deep tissues and the bloodstream. Patients initially experience fever, muscle discomfort, and vomiting, but symptoms can soon worsen to include low blood pressure, edema, and multiple organ failure as the body falls into shock.

“Even with treatment, streptococcal toxic shock syndrome STSS can be fatal. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to three people out of every ten who contract the infection will die as a result.

Flesh-eating necrotizing fasciitis

The group A streptococcus (GAS) bacterium, which causes fever and throat infections in youngsters, are responsible for the majority of STSS cases. In rare cases, strep A can become invasive when the bacterium creates a toxin that allows it to enter the bloodstream, resulting in catastrophic conditions like toxic shock.

Strep A can also cause “flesh-eating” necrotizing fasciitis, resulting in limb amputation. According to the CDC, the majority of patients who get the disease have other health conditions that may impair their body’s capacity to fight infections, such as cancer or diabetes.

Invasive group. Covid-19 restrictions, including as masking and social separation, helped to reduce A strep infections significantly, but after those efforts were eased, many nations reported an increase in incidence.

In December 2022, five European nations reported to the World Health Organization an increase in invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS), with children under 10 being the most affected. The CDC said it was also looking at an apparent spike in the sickness at the time.

Japan’s CDC Issues Warning

In March, Japanese authorities warned of an increase in STSS cases. According to Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the number of STSS cases caused by iGAS “has increased since July 2023, especially among those under 50 years of age.”

According to the CDC, older adults with open wounds are more likely to get STSS, particularly those who have recently undergone surgery.

“However, experts don’t know how the bacteria got into the body for nearly half of people who get STSS,” according to CNN. According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the cause of the increase in STSS cases this year is unknown.

Professor Ken Kikuchi of Tokyo Women’s Medical University told CNN that the increase could be attributable to people’s compromised immune systems following Covid.

“Exposure to germs on a regular basis can increase immunity. However, that mechanism was absent during the coronavirus epidemic,” Kikuchi stated.

“So, more people are now susceptible to infection, and that may be one reason for the sharp rise in cases.”

Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) has also become a major concern in Thailand. Thailand’s health authorities are working hard to promote awareness and enhance early diagnosis. Public education and prompt medical attention can help control this life-threatening illness.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) is also warning Japan-bound travelers to take precautions against infection by a rare and often lethal flesh-eating disease that is spreading there.

Source: CNN