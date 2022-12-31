New Orleans Area is Under a Flash Flood Warning until 1 PM Friday

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood warning has been issued for most of Lake Pontchartrain’s south shore, including New Orleans and parts of Jefferson, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard parishes, until 1 p.m.

Doppler radar revealed thunderstorms bringing heavy rain across the area at 9:46 a.m. 1 to 2 inches of rain had already fallen, with another inch possible. Flash flooding was occurring or was likely to begin soon.

Because of the risk of flash flood warnings, New Orleans has waived neutral ground parking regulations until 8 p.m. Friday.

There is also a flash flood warning in effect for areas of East Baton Rouge, Livingston, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, and Tangipahoa parishes until 1:15 p.m. 1 1/2 to 4 inches of rain have already fallen in the area, with another 2 inches possible. According to forecasters, flooded roads have been reported in Livingston and French.

On Friday morning, the National Weather Service reported 5.81 inches of rain in Prairieville at 10:17 a.m., 2.49 inches near Gonzales at 9:45 a.m., and 1.58 inches in Sorrento at 10 a.m.

Forecasters issued a flash flood warning for much of the New Orleans area earlier Friday, including the south side of Lake Pontchartrain, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.

Much of the region has already received 1 to 2 inches of rain. A flash flood warning was issued for Ascension, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, and St. John the Baptist parishes from 9:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. A total of 2 to 4 inches of rain had already fallen in the area, with another 2 inches possible.

At 8:29 a.m., forecasters reported a 68 mph wind gust on the Mandeville lakefront. Because of the weather, the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway was blocked in both directions simultaneously. At 8:37 a.m., the causeway reported a wind gust of 43 mph at the bridge’s midpoint. Since then, the bridge has reopened.

At 8:59 a.m., another gust of 45 mph was reported at New Orleans‘ Municipal Yacht Harbor. At the same time, a gust of 51 mph was reported at Lakefront Airport. As of 10 a.m., Friday, Entergy Corp.

Reported scattered outages across southeast Louisiana, including 190 households in Orleans Parish, 472 in Iberville, 1,100 in Tangipahoa, 400 in St. John the Baptist, 196 in Jefferson, and 125 in East Baton Rouge.

