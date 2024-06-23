Fire Damages 100 Million Baht at Famous Temple in Chiang Rai

(CTN News) – On June 22nd, 2024, local media in Chiang Rai reported a massive fire that broke out at night at Wat Sang Kaew Phothiyan in Mae Suai, Chiang Rai, causing an estimated 100 million baht in damages.

Chiang Rai Governor Putthipong Sirimat, along with officers from various agencies, inspected the temple and gathered evidence to determine the exact cause of the fire.

According to local reports, the sanctuary where the fire started suffered extensive damage. Roof tiles fell to pieces, important Buddha statues were harmed, CCTV servers were destroyed, and other assets were significantly damaged.

Officials initially estimated the damage at no less than 100 million baht. The sanctuary, built in 2006, holds immense sentimental value to the local community, making the loss even more profound.

The acting abbot, Thosaporn Kittitharo, revealed to the Thai media that around midnight, he heard an explosive-like sound and rushed to the scene, only to find a massive fire engulfing the sanctuary. He immediately called the firefighters and, along with other monks, attempted to extinguish the blaze.

After a three-hour operation, the fire was brought under control. Officials initially suspect that a short circuit, possibly due to the sanctuary’s 16-year-old electrical system, may have caused the fire.

Further investigations are ongoing to confirm the exact cause as of press time.

Post Disclaimer

The above article is sponsored content any opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily reflect the views of CTN News- Chiang Rai Times. For detailed information about sponsored content click here.