Fire at Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market Kills Hundreds of Animals

(CTN News) – A fire killed hundreds, if not thousands, of caged animals at a well-known Thai market.

According to the municipal government, a fire broke out on Tuesday morning in the pet section of Bangkok’s Chatuchak Weekend Market.

According to Tivakorn Prongseng, a police inspector investigating the issue, the fire is thought to have originated in the ornamental fish zone of Sri Somrat Market, which is adjacent to the larger Chatuchak, around 4 a.m. (21:00 GMT).

Extensive Damage in Bangkok’s Pet Section

Over 100 pet stalls were damaged, spanning approximately 1,300 square meters (14,000 square feet), before the fires were extinguished an hour later. There have been no reports of human casualties.

According to the BBC, a shop owner named Meecha told the online news outlet Thaiger that the animals’ cries woke her up.

“Suddenly, thick smoke filled the air, making it impossible to breathe,” claimed Meecha, who crawled through a window to escape.

According to the BBC, some shop owners reside in the market, but how many were present when the fire started is unknown.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and other authorities were spotted assessing the damaged stores. Metal gates were being knocked down to rescue animals that had survived the fire.

Officials said they are still evaluating the amount of damage and that impacted shop owners may file for compensation.

This is not the first fire that has broken out at the market. In 2013, a fashion-related fire destroyed at least 20 establishments.

The huge Chatuchak Market is a popular shopping location for locals and tourists. It contains hundreds of stores and kiosks selling everything from food and beverages to apparel, furniture, plants, and literature.

The pet zone has long faced criticism for the deplorable conditions in which some of the animals are housed.

Wildlife organisations have also accused some vendors of trafficking rare and endangered species like turtles, tortoises, and birds.

Thailand maintains strict penalties for wildlife traffickers and undertakes regular raids to combat the illegal trade.

Under present regulations, criminals risk a maximum of four years or a fine of 40,000 baht ($1,000).

However, conservationists believe that many traffickers evade incarceration because of their connections to high-ranking officials in the government or military.