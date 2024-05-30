FDA Doesn’t Support Accelerated Approvals With Surrogate Markers: Report

(CTN News) – It has become increasingly important to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to utilize surrogate markers, also known as “proxies,” which have the ability to predict clinical results in order to expedite the approval process of treatments that can be of assistance to patients in need.

Proxies can be developed quickly and suggest that a product is prepared to assist in the treatment of diseases and the preservation of lives.

Clinical trials for FDA medicines can take a long time to complete.

The extent to which the United States regulator ought to rely on surrogate data, on the other hand, is a topic that is the subject of a substantial amount of dispute both within and outside the organization.

The use of surrogate indicators to evaluate the approval of a medicine is not backed by sufficient data, according to a research that was recently published by the Yale School of Medicine and Emory University. This report has further fanned the argument by demonstrating that the study was conducted.

Researchers from Yale and Emory limited their inquiry to non-cancer treatments that had been approved by the FDA. This was done because a report from 2022 that limited its analysis to cancer approvals came to a conclusion that was comparable to the one that the researchers at Yale and Emory reached.

Joseph Ross, M.D., a professor of medicine and public health at Yale and the author of the study, stated that there was a “real paucity of evidence” that surrogates are valid indications of a good illness prognosis. Ross was also the author of the study.

Ross shared the following information with the Yale School of Public Health: “Despite the FDA’s indication, we were unable to locate the level of evidence required to support the use of a surrogate and have confidence in its reliability.”

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA),

Meta-analysis studies, which serve as a guide to discover surrogate markers that are related with good patient outcomes, are studies that aggregate data from several trials that are conducted for a certain indication.

Despite this, researchers from Yale and Emory University, who investigated 37 surrogate indicators for 32 different diseases, stated that meta-analyses were only accessible for forty percent of the identified diseases. In addition, there was a widespread absence of “high-strength evidence of associations with clinical outcomes” in this particular context.

Following the approval of a medicine by the Food and medicine Administration (FDA) that is based on biomarker data, other firms are granted permission to obtain nods for their medicinal products through the same method. The use of a surrogate endpoint to support multiple myeloma approval was approved by a panel of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month, with a unanimous decision.

Over the course of the last ten years, FDA officials have not reached a consensus regarding the value of surrogate indicators. As an illustration, in 2016, there was a significant amount of controversy about the approval of the medicine Exondys 51, which was manufactured by Sarepta and used to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This approval was based on biomarker data.

Despite the fact that the treatment was rejected by both the regulation’s own evaluators and an independent panel of experts, the regulator went ahead and gave its approval for it. Because of the disagreement, the agency witnessed a number of high-profile departures from its board of directors.

Viltepso, a medicine for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) that was manufactured by NS Pharma, was granted approval by the Food and medicine Administration (FDA) in the year 2020. This approval was received after a similar dispute. At the beginning of this week, the company made the announcement that Viltepso had failed a confirmatory trial.

