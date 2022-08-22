Escalator Accident at Bangkok Train Station, At Least 27 People Injured

(CTN News) – A group of teenagers fell down an escalator at a Bangkok train station last night, injuring 27 people.

It was earlier reported by rescuers from Ruam Katanyu Foundation that escalators at Bangkok train station Surasak station were malfunctioning.

According to police, the accident was caused by someone slipping and falling down the stairs.

According to Bangkok train station, an initial inspection found that the escalator was not malfunctioning. After the incident, Bangkok train station temporarily closed the escalator.

Lieutenant Colonel Somyot Bunnakaew, deputy inspector at Yannawa Police Station, said the teenagers had attended a concert at Bangkok Christian School.

According to him, the teens rushed to Surasak station after the concert ended when it was raining, and they hurried to board.

Somyot said someone slipped, causing the group to fall down the stairs. A total of 27 people were treated at nearby hospitals for minor injuries.

Police plan to check surveillance cameras at the station to continue investigating. If the people who caused the tumble did so intentionally, they may face legal action.

On Twitter, video footage shows the crowd falling backwards on the escalator going up.

Related CTN News: