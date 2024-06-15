Elon Musk Secures $56 Billion Tesla Pay Deal Backed by Shareholders

(CTN News) – Elon Musk might once again get his way.

Shareholders have approved his Tesla compensation package, which could be worth up to $56 billion (£44 billion) depending on the company’s share price. It amounts to 75% of the total spending for schools in England in 2024–25 (£60 billion) and over a quarter of the NHS budget (£192 billion).

Elon Musk’s followers believe he deserves every penny, and shareholders agreed, with almost 72% of voting shares supporting the deal.

His companies include Tesla, SpaceX, X (previously Twitter), Starlink, Neuralink, and X.ai, his most recent AI endeavor.

You could argue that Tesla pioneered the electric vehicle market in the United States, SpaceX recently launched the world’s most powerful rocket into orbit, and a man who volunteered to be the first human to have a Neuralink microchip implanted into his brain can now control a computer with his thoughts.

Today, the $56 billion question is whether the portfolio would have been as successful without him.

Tesla’s growth

You could argue that Elon Musk’s pay package was primarily designed to keep him at Tesla.

Before 2018, when the company’s board decided it, there was doubt regarding his future at the electric car manufacturer.

The agreement was constructed so he would not be paid if Elon Musk did not meet specific goals, such as Tesla’s market value, sales, and underlying profit.

At the time, he was hardly searching down the back of the sofa for stray change, given his net worth of roughly $20 billion, according to Forbes magazine’s 2018 rich list.

But if he achieved certain objectives, the potential payoff was enormous.

In fairness, Mr Musk has met the objectives set for him. For example, Tesla’s market value had increased from $54 billion to the $650 billion goal outlined in the initial agreement.

It has since dropped back to $570 billion.

Elon Musk’s Profile

When Tesla wobbled in 2022, it was believed that Elon Musk had shifted his gaze away from the ball to focus on X; therefore, it was his absence rather than his presence that created the issue.

However, his profile provides significant value to these companies.

Mr Musk does not believe in communications staff, preferring to communicate frequently to his 187 million followers directly on his social network.

If you have Mr. Musk on your side, your public relations efforts will take care of themselves, with mixed but always high-profile results.

He creates unending worldwide news headlines from behind his computer, and you could argue that very few individuals have that kind of influence – publicity that money cannot buy.

He also has significant political clout, having visited with various foreign leaders, including China’s President Xi Jinping. He claims to have spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone and has live-streamed a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He is a ferocious and demanding employer, a workaholic who will not accept no for an answer. Former employees report that even the most dedicated burnout, whereas he does not.

Dolly Singh, a SpaceX employee from 2008 to 2013, described Elon Musk as an “incredible leader” in a previous BBC News interview.

“If that wasn’t the case, he wouldn’t be accomplishing the things that he is,” she stated in 2022.

But she also admitted that working with him was “exhausting.”.

Risky business.

Though shareholders approved Elon Musk’s compensation package, legal experts say it is unclear if the court that rejected the transaction will accept the re-vote and enable the business to reinstate his salary.

However, longtime Tesla supporter Steve Westly told the BBC earlier this year that maintaining Musk is unnecessary.

“Elon Musk is a remarkable visionary.But I’m not sure if that means he’s required to run any or all of those businesses today,” he explained.

“No one stays on top forever, especially when you’re trying to lead seven companies at once.”

And, for all of Mr. Musk’s accomplishments, there have been some failures.

For years, Tesla made no profit, but a tweet about the firm going private produced financial havoc, resulting in an investigation by authorities and his resignation as CEO.

I’ve spoken with two former Tesla employees who believe that speaking up about safety concerns cost them their jobs and professional reputations.

Tesla almost went bankrupt. Not every SpaceX rocket launch succeeds; each failure costs the corporation millions of dollars. The Neuralink chip began to malfunction soon after it was implanted;. However, this has now been resolved.

Elon Musk recently stated that Starlink had broken even financially, but Bloomberg reported that he had underestimated the enormous cost of launching its satellite network equipment.

However, the United States has a different perspective on risky firms.

“The US market is not only huge, but also more predisposed to taking big shots,” Mustafa Suleyman, who co-founded Google DeepMind and has recently joined Microsoft, told the BBC.

The United Kingdom could be “more tolerant and celebratory of failures,” he suggested.

Elon Musk hides any wounds brought on by failure. He is outwardly loud, overbearing, and belligerent.

He said today that he had sent a cake to Delaware to attempt to prevent his $56 billion Tesla compensation deal.

It bears his favorite saying, “vox populei, vox””dei”—”the voice of the people is the voice of God.”