Thailand’s Prime Minister Promotes Elephant Pants for Songkran 2025

Thailand’s Prime Minister has sparked interest by encouraging everyone to wear “elephant pants” with designs representing different provinces during next month’s Songkran festival.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, known for her bold fashion sense, shared the idea after yesterday’s meeting of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee at Government House.

She invited the public to celebrate the Thai New Year and Songkran 2025 water festival, officially called the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025,” from April 11 to 15.

She suggested that one way to show support is by wearing elephant pants. These pants are designed to highlight unique symbols from each province; some could even feature animals like cats and dogs.

During the meeting, the committee’s secretary, Surapong Suebwonglee, brought 50 pairs of these vibrant, loose-fitted pants for participants to browse. Ms. Paetongtarn selected a design that complemented her suit, which featured a nod to Lampang province.

Elephant Pants are a Cultural Symbol

The Prime Minister wore elephant pants at the meeting, joined by some cabinet members. However, the cabinet wasn’t informed beforehand and had to switch into the casual pants unexpectedly.

When asked to pose for a group photo, some participants, especially the men, awkwardly smiled while combining ties and suits with the bright pants.

Elephant pants, known for their relaxed fit and lightweight fabric, have become a popular clothing choice in Thailand. Originally a hit among tourists, they’ve grown in appeal among locals, particularly younger people. Made from materials like cotton, they’re ideal for the country’s warm climate.

The elephant, a key cultural and national symbol in Thailand, represents strength and intelligence. Its inclusion in the pants’ designs reflects Thai heritage and culture. The pants have also become a way to promote Thailand’s soft power, boost tourism, and support local businesses.

Despite their popularity, some question whether the pants genuinely reflect Thai culture, especially since some versions are manufactured in China. You can find elephant pants at local markets, street vendors, and online retailers throughout Thailand.