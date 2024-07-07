Equitable Education Fund Introduces “Mobile School” to Help School Dropouts

Thailand’s Equitable Education Fund (EEF) has launched a project to enable 1.02 million school dropouts to gain access to education through its “Mobile School” project. The Mobile School project will provide these vulnerable populations with a flexible education platform.

Patanapong Sukmadan, an assistant to the EEF’s manager, explained that the Mobile School initiative was created to allow youngsters who had dropped out of traditional schools to re-enter the educational system and pursue a career route.

The cooperation project between the commercial sector and educational networks intends to help more than 1.02 million students complete elementary school up to Matthayom 3 (Grade 9), as required by Thai legislation.

The mobile school concept aimed to remove educational obstacles by providing learning platforms for both online and on-site students. Graduates of the program will obtain a certificate equal to the Matthayom 3 level.



Mobile School ‘s adaptable learning



Mr Patanapong stated that the fund has worked closely with the Ministry of Education and other partners to reach out to as many of the targeted young people as possible and offer support. Some may return to school, while others may attend classes tailored to their interests.

Mr Patanapong emphasized the concept that all children have the right to an education, claiming that the Mobile School’s adaptable learning methods assist children overcome their constraints.

The project was officially launched on Saturday in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slum community, and many children have indicated an interest in taking part.The project is now in 25 provinces, including Bangkok.

Wittith Ternpholboon, secretary-general of the Children and Youth Development Foundation, explained that under Article 12 of the National Education Law, the curriculum for these vulnerable groups should be designed on various platforms that are tailored to individual needs while remaining aligned with the main curriculum.

This implies that the students can learn from anywhere using the platforms that are best suited to their needs, he explained. He emphasized the need of providing every child with an education. Each community should be able to choose a schooling approach that suits their way of life.

According to the EEF, Bangkok has the most children out of school (137,704), followed by Tak (65,371), Chiang Mai (36,888), and Chon Buri (35,081). Poverty (46.1%), family concerns (16.1%), and an unwillingness to attend school (12%) were the most common reasons for dropping out.

Source: EEF

