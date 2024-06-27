Thailand’s Education Ministry to Cut School Hours and Change Core Curriculum

Thailand’s Ministry of Education wants to change the core curriculum in a big way. They want to shorten school days and encourage learning outside of school. The push for change comes from the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec).

Obec secretary-general Thanu Wongjinda said that the office has asked the ministry to accept the appointment of a panel to oversee a complete overhaul of the basic studies curriculum that has been in place since 2008.

Modernizing the country’s basic schooling would require a redesign. He said that in order to keep up with changes in the world, the office has changed individual courses to include more topics taught with technology.

But he added that planned changes look like they will be a big step forward for the country’s schools.

Mr. Thanu says that the review panel will get right to work if and when it is chosen. Its main job will be to look at each subject in depth and figure out how to make it better.

He said that one of the most important changes in the pipeline is to shorten study hours. He used research that showed Thai kids have some of the longest school hours in the world as an example.

Classes for students in Pathom 1-6 (grades one through six) last at least 1,000 hours per school year. These classes teach required and optional subjects as well as activities that help students grow.

Mathayom 1 thru 3; which are lower intermediate schools (grades 7–9), had at least 1,200 hours of classes each school year.

Mathayom 4 thru 6; or upper secondary school kids (grades 10–12), have more than 3,600 hours of classes over the course of three years.

Mr. Thanu said, “It only makes sense to try to cut back on study hours.”

He also said that people who work in education, with students, parents, textbook publishers, and other related fields can give the group ideas for the planned changes.

Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul also spoke out against a cut in the budget for the ministry’s “Learning Anywhere Anytime” project, which mainly uses online learning tools. It’s for Mathayom kids in grades 4 through 6.

The suggested budget for the next fiscal year’s spending is 7.6 billion baht. The fund was cut to 4.1 billion baht, though, during the review, the deputy minister said. He said that the cut would make the project less effective as a whole.

Education Ministry Bloated

The biggest chunk of the budget has always gone to the ministry of education. Based on the share of national budgets, the Thai government spends about the same amount on education as rich countries.

In each of the last ten years, the education minister has always gotten the most money. It didn’t come in second place until this year, when the home ministry did. Still, the 328 billion baht it got in 2024 is pretty much the same as the year before.

Over the past ten years, Thai students’ grades have been going down. Every three years, 15-year-olds in 81 countries take the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) test to see how well they can do in math, science, and reading. The Pisa tests regularly show that Thai students are far behind students from other countries. In 2022, they did even worse than they did in 2018, following a downward trend that began in 2012.

Big changes to the way schools work

Thailand will go in a certain way, and we can only hope for the best. The 2024 education budget shows us that.

The House approved the draft budget for the 2024 fiscal year on its first reading in January. It said that the ministry of education would get 328 billion rubles, which is almost the same amount as the previous year. The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) gets the most money, 252 billion baht, or 77%. This is 400 million baht more than the previous year.

In the universal education system, Obec is in charge of more than 29,000 public schools, more than 245 regional offices, and more than 500,000 employees.

With 184 billion baht (73%), pay for staff make up the largest part of the budget. Then there is a 39-billion-baht (16%) subsidy plan for the “15-year Free Education Program” (FEP) for six million children from kindergarten to high school.

10 billion baht (11%) goes to building and renovating buildings, 8 billion baht (4%) to hire more staff, 5.9 billion baht for running costs, 3 billion baht for special projects, and 900 million baht for about 40 other projects.

Source: Obec, Bangkok Post