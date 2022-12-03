An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 6.4 Strikes Indonesia’s West Java

(CTN NEWS) – According to Indonesia‘s geophysics agency BMKG, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the West Java region on Saturday at a depth of 118 km (73 miles), sending residents fleeing from structures.

It was stated that there was no chance of a tsunami. Even though Jakarta is more than 280 km (175 miles) from the epicenter, the tremor was felt there.

#Gempa Mag:6.4, 03-Dec-2022 16:49:42WIB, Lok:7.49LS, 107.58BT (46 km BaratDaya KAB-GARUT-JABAR), Kedlmn:106 Km #BMKG

Disclaimer:Dlm bbrp menit pertama stlh gmp,parameter gmp dapat berubah dan boleh jadi blm akurat,kecuali tlh dianalisis ulang seismologist pic.twitter.com/XtyHj1gTRR — BMKG (@infoBMKG) December 3, 2022

Authorities stated that they were conducting checks, particularly in Garut, the town closest to the epicenter, although there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

On Social Media, some people in West Java cities claimed to have strongly felt the Earthquake.

A Reuters witness in Bandung, the provincial capital of West Java, reported that hotel guests fled the structure but later returned.

Eart quake at 16:57hours, 6,4 magnitude, Jakarta & West Java pic.twitter.com/5WST6QOyxT — Mawar Crochet (@ElvieMulia) December 3, 2022

The head of BMKG, Dwikorita Karnawati, stated that no aftershocks had been detected thus far but cautioned residents to remain vigilant.

“For the time being, it is best to remain cautious,“; she advised the local news station KompasTV.

More than 300 people were killed last month when a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Cianjur in West Java

RELATED CTN NEWS:

American Tourist, 63, Rescued and Given CPR on Chiang Mai Flight

Premarital Sex Offenders in Indonesia to Face Up to 1 Year in Jail