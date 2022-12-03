Connect with us

News World News

An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 6.4 Strikes Indonesia's West Java
Advertisement

News Northern Thailand

American Tourist, 63 Rescued and Given CPR on Chiang Mai Flight

News News Asia

Premarital Sex Offenders in Indonesia to Face Up to 1 Year in Jail

News News Asia

UN Condemns Myanmar Junta Over 11 Student Death Sentences

News Northern Thailand

Myanmar Police Seize113Kgs of “Happy Water” on Chiang Rai Border

News

Alex Jones, Host Of Infowars, Files For Bankruptcy

News Asia News World News

Issei Sagawa, A Japanese Cannibal Who Lived Freely Passes Away At Age 73

News World News

A Giant Wave Kills 1 And Injures 4 On The New Antarctic Cruise Ship

News Asia News

COVID Severity Softer After Protests In China

News Regional News

Policewoman in Thailand Charged With Human Trafficking

News Crime

Bitcoin Miners Steal US$14.3 Million in Electricity

News

1 Dead, 9 Injured After Crane Truck Crashed into Minibus

News Cryptocurrency

FTX Founder Denies Wire Fraud Despite US$8 Billion Missing from Crypto Exchange

News World News

UN Issues Record Emergency Funding Appeal Of $51.5 Bln For Next Year

Business News

Thailand Exports Car Parts To Russia, Expects Trade Growth

News World News

OPEC+ Output Speculation And China COVID Limits Boost Oil Prices

News Asia News

Blast In North Afghanistan Kills 19 And Wounds 24

News Entertainment

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac Dies at Age 79

News News Asia

Authorities Warn of ‘Crackdown’ in Southern China as Covd-19 Protests Escalate

News

Meghan Markle Outed as "Merciless Opportunist" in New Book

News

An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 6.4 Strikes Indonesia’s West Java

Published

10 seconds ago

on

An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 6.4 Strikes Indonesia's West Java

(CTN NEWS) – According to Indonesia‘s geophysics agency BMKG, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the West Java region on Saturday at a depth of 118 km (73 miles), sending residents fleeing from structures.

It was stated that there was no chance of a tsunami. Even though Jakarta is more than 280 km (175 miles) from the epicenter, the tremor was felt there.

Authorities stated that they were conducting checks, particularly in Garut, the town closest to the epicenter, although there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 6.4 Strikes Indonesia's West Java

On Social Media, some people in West Java cities claimed to have strongly felt the Earthquake.

A Reuters witness in Bandung, the provincial capital of West Java, reported that hotel guests fled the structure but later returned.

The head of BMKG, Dwikorita Karnawati, stated that no aftershocks had been detected thus far but cautioned residents to remain vigilant.

“For the time being, it is best to remain cautious,“; she advised the local news station KompasTV.

More than 300 people were killed last month when a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Cianjur in West Java

RELATED CTN NEWS:

American Tourist, 63, Rescued and Given CPR on Chiang Mai Flight

Premarital Sex Offenders in Indonesia to Face Up to 1 Year in Jail

UN Condemns Myanmar Junta Over 11 Student Death Sentences
Related Topics:
Continue Reading