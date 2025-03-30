Earthquake Death Toll in Bangkok Jumps to 10, Over 700 Buildings Damages

Friday’s earthquake has left a devastating impact in Bangkok, resulting in 10 deaths, 16 injuries, and 101 missing individuals across three construction sites. One of the sites includes a collapsed 30-storey government building, said Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej.

Among the fatalities, eight were from the high-rise collapse in the Chatuchak district. Another worker died after a crane fell at a separate site, while one more lost their life due to a ceiling collapse at a construction site in Bang Chan district.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Mandalay, Myanmar, at 1:20 p.m. Friday, originating 10 kilometres below the surface. Its tremors were felt in Thailand, China, Laos, and Vietnam.

In Thailand, the quake caused damage not only in Bangkok but also in 10 provinces, including Samut Sakhon, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phrae, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Chai Nat, Lamphun, Loei, and Kamphaeng Phet, according to Pasakorn Boonyalak, head of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

The Meteorological Department confirmed two more earthquakes struck Mae Hong Son province on Saturday.

Damage Inspections Underway in Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced plans to inspect over 700 cases of structural damage reported in the city. This followed the quake in Myanmar that sent shockwaves across the region.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt stated that the administration had received 2,000 reports of damage, with the most critical cases being addressed first.

“We’re starting inspections today,” said Chadchart. “Using our Traffy Fondue system, we can pinpoint GPS locations for quicker initial assessments. Volunteer engineers will conduct surveys remotely for basic screening.”

Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon added that the Department of Public Works will focus on assessing government buildings, while the BMA handles public reports. The goal is to address all 700 cases within the day, prioritizing based on severity.

On Friday, City Hall officially declared Bangkok a disaster zone due to the earthquake’s impact. Governor Chadchart is leading coordination efforts for the city’s disaster response.

