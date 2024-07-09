NewsNorthern Thailand

Pha Mueang Force Struggles to Stop Drug Runners in Northern Thailand

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas
3 Min Read
Northern Thailand drug trafficking
Pha Muang Force shows methamphetamine pills packed in plastic bags abandoned by fleeing smugglers - CTN News Image

Col. Meechai Nilsart, Deputy Commander of the Pha Mueang Force in northern Thailand has told a press briefing that in the past 8 months authorities have seize up to 151 million methamphetamine tablets worth more than 20,000 million baht on the northern borders of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

He said armed ethnic groups in the Shan State are producing more than 100,000 methamphetamine tables an hour to traffic in or through Thailand, in order to finance their fight against the forces of the Myanmar military government.

The armed ethnic groups came together to fight the Myanmar military that staged a military coup in 2021. With the Myanmar government focused on fighting in the Shan State Chinese syndicates have been able to infiltrate the Golden Triangle areas of Myanmar.

Every raid, every seizure, is a high-stakes chess match against cunning opponents. The Pha Muang Force’s actions have resulted in the arrest of 347 suspects, with fierce confrontations killing 29 traffickers. The fiscal year, which begins in October, represents another round in this ambitious war of wits and resources.

Northern Thailand
A soldier from the Pha Muang Force stands vigilant, gazing at a stash of methamphetamine pills – Thai News Image

He said he believed through communications that millions more methamphetamine tablets, heroin and crystal meth were believed stored near the border in Myanmar waiting to be smuggled into northern Thailand.

The Pha Mueang Force has used technology such as drones to monitor the the border areas, Col. Meechai said but it was unlikely to have an effect because the terrain is mountainous and forested. The terrain hinders surveillance and processing.

But at the same time he said The Pha Mueang task force received equipment and support from the Royal Thai Army that allows them to block, sensors and monitor the armed ethnic groups transmissions.

Col. Meechai said the Pha Muang Force is responsible for securing the northern borders in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit and Phitsanulok provinces, a distance of 933 kilometres.

Prehistoric Human Remains Discovered in Iron Age Log Coffin in Northern Thailand

Prehistoric Human Remains Discovered in Iron Age Log Coffin in Northern Thailand

 

 

 

You Might Also Like

AirAsia Exec Seeks Government Support to Make Thailand a Hub

What to Know about Measles Outbreaks in the US: Understanding the Impact and Urgency of Vaccination

Chinese Nationals Captured Sneaking into Northern Thailand

Thailand’s Travel Subsidy Promotion Paused After Widespread Corruption

White House Warns North Korea Against Arms Sales to Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas is a seasoned staff writer at CTNNews, a reputable online publication. With his sharp writing skills and deep understanding of SEO, he consistently delivers high-quality, engaging content that resonates with readers. Thomas' articles are well-researched, informative, and written in a clear, concise style that keeps audiences hooked. His ability to craft compelling narratives while seamlessly incorporating relevant keywords has made him a valuable asset to the CTNNews team.
Previous Article Russian with Fake Euro banknotes Russian Tourist Arrested for Passing Off Counterfeit Euro Banknotes

Download Our App

Buy FC 24 Coins

Help the Soi Dog Foundation