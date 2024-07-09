Pha Mueang Force Struggles to Stop Drug Runners in Northern Thailand

Col. Meechai Nilsart, Deputy Commander of the Pha Mueang Force in northern Thailand has told a press briefing that in the past 8 months authorities have seize up to 151 million methamphetamine tablets worth more than 20,000 million baht on the northern borders of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

He said armed ethnic groups in the Shan State are producing more than 100,000 methamphetamine tables an hour to traffic in or through Thailand, in order to finance their fight against the forces of the Myanmar military government.

The armed ethnic groups came together to fight the Myanmar military that staged a military coup in 2021. With the Myanmar government focused on fighting in the Shan State Chinese syndicates have been able to infiltrate the Golden Triangle areas of Myanmar.

Every raid, every seizure, is a high-stakes chess match against cunning opponents. The Pha Muang Force’s actions have resulted in the arrest of 347 suspects, with fierce confrontations killing 29 traffickers. The fiscal year, which begins in October, represents another round in this ambitious war of wits and resources.

He said he believed through communications that millions more methamphetamine tablets, heroin and crystal meth were believed stored near the border in Myanmar waiting to be smuggled into northern Thailand.

The Pha Mueang Force has used technology such as drones to monitor the the border areas, Col. Meechai said but it was unlikely to have an effect because the terrain is mountainous and forested. The terrain hinders surveillance and processing.

But at the same time he said The Pha Mueang task force received equipment and support from the Royal Thai Army that allows them to block, sensors and monitor the armed ethnic groups transmissions.

Col. Meechai said the Pha Muang Force is responsible for securing the northern borders in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit and Phitsanulok provinces, a distance of 933 kilometres.