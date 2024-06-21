Donald Trump’s Campaign Receives $50 Million Boost from Conservative Billionaire Timothy Mellon

(CTN News) – Donald Trump’s presidential campaign received a $50 million (£39.5 million) boost from conservative billionaire Timothy Mellon, according to a federal document released Thursday.

The Super-Pac fund “MAGA Inc” announced to the Federal Election Commission that it received more than $68 million in donations last month.

According to Reuters, Mr Mellon, an heir to the Pittsburgh-based Mellon banking family, gave $50 million. Liz and Dick Uihlein, billionaires, added an additional $10 million.

According to US media, Mr Mellon made the donation the day after Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his New York hush-money trial.

Mr. Mellon has also been the most generous donor to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., providing at least $20 million to the pro-Kennedy SuperPAC American Values.

Super-PACs are independent “political action committees” that can raise unlimited funds to support an election candidate.

In recent weeks, the Mellon donation has allowed pro-Donald Trump allies to outspend US President Joe Biden’s allies in campaigning.

Mr Mellon, who lives in Wyoming and is rarely seen, is an amateur pilot who has invested in and run transportation enterprises.

Forbes estimates that the Mellon family is valued approximately $14.1 billion.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that billionaire Mike Bloomberg donated roughly $20 million to Biden-supporting Super Pacs.

Mr Bloomberg gave $19 million to an independent pro-Biden group called Future Forward, or FF PAC.

An additional $900,000 was donated to the Biden Victory Fund, which is a combination of the Biden campaign and Democratic Party organizations.

The Biden campaign did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

On Thursday, the pro-Kennedy Super-Pac said that it received only about $280,000 last month, with none of it coming from Mr Mellon.