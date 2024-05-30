Donald Trump Compares Himself To Mother Teresa During a Hush-Money Trial

(CTN News) – While the jury debated over his fate in the corridor, the former president Donald Trump angrily denounced the proceedings and compared himself to a saint. He went on to say “Mother Teresa could not beat these charges.” The assertions are false. Everything about it is rigged.

Judge Juan Merchan informed jurors prior to deliberations. Jurors were expected to apply Merchan’s legal guidelines in evaluating the case.

Early on in his instructions, Merchant made it clear that he did not want the jury to consider his testimony as evidence of Trump’s guilt or innocence. “It is not my duty to evaluate the evidence in this case,” Merchant stated. “You determine the facts.”

Additionally, he requested that the jury disregard Donald Trump’s incarceration while reaching their verdict. In his words, “You can’t speculate on sentencing or punishment.” He declared that the punishment was “my responsibility” and not the jury’s.

In order to give Stormy Daniels money before the 2016 election, the former president forged bank documents. Donald Trump is the first US president to face charges.

Manhattan prosecutors claim that he was the former attorney for Donald Trump.

Days before the election, Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to cover up her alleged extramarital affair, which damaged his chances of winning the presidency.

Merchant elucidated the concept of legal breach in the context of nonviolence. Despite the fact that the intermediaries are accused of conducting the offenses, the prosecution maintains that Trump gave them instructions to carry them out.

“If an individual participates in behavior that is considered illegal, another person may be held criminally accountable for that behavior if, in the mindset necessary for that offense, that person intentionally encourages, demands, orders, importunes, or assists that individual in engaging in that behavior,” he stated.

The first thing you have to prove for a defendant to be convicted of committing a crime through others is that he solicited, requested, commanded, importuned, or intentionally aided the person to commit that crime, and that he was in the right mind to do it.”.

The Donald Trump case is very significant. After a verdict, the jury will determine if he is guilty. Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, could go to jail if found guilty. Trump refuted the accusations.

In addition, Donald Trump faces three more felonies: attempting to influence the 2020 Georgia race, the Capitol incident on January 6, and handling private information after leaving the White House. It is doubtful that any of these three will be resolved before the election in November due to postponed litigation.

Based on polls, Trump seems unfazed by his legal troubles.

In certain polls, he has a modest advantage over Joe Biden, and he is performing well in important states.

The prosecution and defense summaries were released on Tuesday. The prosecutor, Joshua Steinglass, asserted that there was more to the matter than Daniels’ pay.

According to Steinglass, Americans were denied a true choice in the polls because of Trump’s conspiracy with Cohen and tabloid chief David Pecker in the summer of 2015, when the publisher of the scandal sheet promised to keep an eye out for harmful information on the then-candidate.

According to Steinglass, three prominent and wealthy Trump Tower tenants falsified voter data in order to gain additional authority.

This dishonest agreement breaks principles. Among his best Trump campaign actions, it was. It’s possible that these individuals’ tactics contributed to Donald Trump’s election as president.

“To put it simply, Stormy Daniels is the motive,” stated Steinglass. Todd Blanche, Trump’s defense lawyer, claimed there was little evidence of a conspiracy and that Cohen was a liar.

Regarding the Trump plan, Blanche said, “It doesn’t matter if there was a conspiracy to try and win an election.” “Every campaign in this nation is a plot to advance a political candidate.” Blanche denied any plot by posing this theoretically. Blanche said that everything was still fine.

Blanche reminded the jury that “you have to find that this effort was done by unlawful means” in order for it to be a legal concern. “Many politicians work with the media to try and promote their image,” she said.

