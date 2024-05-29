Connect with us

News

Dollar Strength Is Expected To Reflect Global Inflation Data
Advertisement

News

Spirit Airlines Flight Diverted Back To Jamaica. Done Life Vests

News

China Sets Up Largest-Ever Semiconductor Investment Fund Amid US Restrictions

News

Thailand Approves Longer Visa Stays to Boost Tourism

News News Asia

Heatwave Engulfs Pakistan Temperatures Hit 52 Degrees Celsius

News

Elon Musk's xAI Raises $6 Billion, Boosting Valuation to $24 Billion

News

Sunak Announces Mandatory National Service for 18-Year-Olds if Conservatives Win July 4 Election

News

US to Lift Ban on Offensive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia

News Tourism

World Economic Forum (WEF) Cuts Thailand's Tourism Ranking By 10 Points

News

Taiwan Benefits From TSMC's Foreign Investments, Official Says

News

Thailand Prepares for Pride Month 2024 with Major Events, targeting LGBTQ+ tourists

News

Inflation Gauges That Are Important To The Fed Are Cooling

News

Donald Trump Promises a Lot About Cryptocurrency

News

Responding To a Tornado In Northern Denton County, Paramedics Dispatched

News

Qatar Airways Flight Experiences Severe Turbulence, Injuring 12 Passengers

News

UNICEF and Gavi Urged to Boost Malaria Vaccine Orders

News

Christian Community Attacked Over Blasphemy Accusation in Eastern Pakistan

News

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Divorce Rumors: Social Media Buzzes with Speculation

News Northern Thailand

5 Year-Old School Girl Killed After School Van Crashes and Overturns

News Regional News

19 Students Injured After Speeding Pickup Crashes into School Bus

News

Dollar Strength Is Expected To Reflect Global Inflation Data

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

30 mins ago

on

Dollar
Photo: File

(CTN News) – The dollar was headed for its first monthly loss of the year on Monday, despite its unchanged value.

This occurred because, in assessing the global interest rate projection, investors focused on inflation data from the US, Europe, and Japan.

The search term “carry” has dominated foreign exchange transactions during the last several months. This has resulted in the dollar strengthening and low-yielding currencies being penalized. Meanwhile, the highly erratic data coming out of the US has made policymakers lose faith in the state of affairs with regard to interest rates going forward.

Many famous couples have continued to live close to one another as a result. The euro was trading at $1.0845, in the middle of a range it has been in for more than a year. The euro had gained 0.9% against the dollar the previous week.

German business confidence fell in May, according to a survey that was made public on Monday, defying expectations that it would rise. The study showed that German businesses’ confidence had declined, but the euro showed no reaction to this news.

US Dollar and UK holidays caused less trade on Monday.

In order to confirm a European rate drop that traders have scheduled for the upcoming week, close attention will be paid to the measurements for the euro zone that are scheduled for announcement on Friday and the statistics on German inflation that are scheduled for release on Wednesday. On Wednesday, these two readings will be made public.

The European Central Bank’s chief economist, Philip Lane, stated on Monday that the rate at which interest rates decline will rely on the degree of inflation that sustains the economy. This is what Lane said.

At $1.2745, the value of sterling was testing the upper end of a range that it had stuck to for the entire year.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index in the United States, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, is expected to stay at its current level from tomorrow to the next month. Given that the index represents consumer expenditures, this is the case.

The dollar has declined once more because the data indicated that consumer prices increased slowed in April; if this trend persists, the dollar may decline even more. Nonetheless, the overall picture shows that inflation and inflation indicators are still higher than the 2% inflation objective set by the Federal Reserve. In the US, specifically, this is the case.

US dollar index, which compares the dollar to six other currencies,

This index was somewhat weaker at its most recent level of 104.72 than it had been at its previous level. It is predicted to drop by 1.5% in May, marking the worst monthly fall since December.

According to Christ Weston, a Pepperstone strategist, “the prospect of a 25 basis point reduction in the U.S. interest rate by September is priced as a 50/50 proposition, with a total of 57 basis points of cuts priced by December after that. That means a major surprise would be needed to change that pricing.”

It might be able to complete the job if the US core PCE is more than 3%, and that would be sufficient to move the dollar in the right direction. However, he added that a number less than 2.7% would result in a generalized feeling of relief across the markets.

Throughout this time, investors have been selling low-yield currencies against the euro and the dollar in an attempt to generate revenue, such as the yen, yuan, and Swiss franc. This is true even if there is still a great deal of uncertainty around interest rates.

Because of what is thought to have been intervention by Japanese authorities at the end of April and the beginning of May, it is likely that the yen will see its first monthly gain of the year this month; nevertheless, the yen has been declining since that time. This is in spite of the possibility that this month will see the yen record its first monthly rise of the year.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand Approves Longer Visa Stays to Boost Tourism

Heatwave Engulfs Pakistan Temperatures Hit 52 Degrees Celsius

Elon Musk’s xAI Raises $6 Billion, Boosting Valuation to $24 Billion
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies