News

Thailand’s Immigration to Launch Digital Arrival Card System May 1, 2025

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Thailand digital arrival card
Thailand Digital Arrival Card System Set to Launch on 1 May 2025

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau is launching a digital arrival card system (TDAC) on 1 May 2025, replacing paper cards for international visitors. From May 1, 2025, all foreign travellers will need to provide their arrival details online before entering the country by air, land, or sea.

The digital arrival card initiative is part of the government’s effort to modernise immigration procedures. The new system aims to simplify the entry process, reduce paperwork, and make it easier for visitors. Travellers will be required to fill out an online form with basic personal and travel information before arriving.

The digital arrival card is mandatory for all foreign nationals, including tourists, business visitors, and long-term residents. Exceptions apply to transit passengers who do not cross immigration and those entering with a Border Pass.

Visitors can complete the form up to three days before their planned arrival. For example, those arriving on 5 May can submit their details starting 2 May. To cater for those arriving on the launch date, submissions will open from 28 April.

To complete the form, visit the official website: https://tdac.immigration.go.th

Travellers can submit the form individually or as part of a group. Changes can be made at any time before travelling. The form requires details such as passport information, travel plans, accommodation, and a basic health declaration.

Foreign residents living in Thailand long-term should select “Thailand” as their country of residence when completing the form. This option will be available when the system goes live.

What if you can’t complete the digital arrival card TDCA form in advance?

If you’re unable to submit to the Thailand digital arrival card TDCA before arrival and don’t have internet access at the entry point, help will be available at immigration checkpoints. However, this service is for emergencies only. All travellers are strongly encouraged to complete the form online in advance to avoid delays and reduce queues.

Further details

TDAC Portal: https://tdac.immigration.go.th
User Guide: https://tdac.immigration.go.th/manual/en/index.html
FAQs: https://tdac.immigration.go.th/manual/en/faq.html

Travellers are encouraged to review the official guidance and complete their TDAC well in advance of their journey to ensure a smooth arrival in Thailand.

Related News:

Chiang Rai Airport Introduces Biometric Identification

 

 

Kamala Harris Gains Ground in US Polls as Trump Attempts to Label her a Marxist.
Thang Raj App Sees Surge in Registrations After Digital Wallet Scheme Announcement
Thailand on Track to Welcome Over 35 Million Visitors
Flood Waters in Chiang Rai Slowly Receding, Homes in 3 Districts Still Remain Flooded
A UK Antitrust Panel is Investigating Google’s Relationship with AI Rival Anthropic.
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Discounts Flights to China Chinese Travel Agents Discounts Flights to China By Up to 50%

Soi Dog

Trending News

Discounts Flights to China
Chinese Travel Agents Discounts Flights to China By Up to 50%
Business
Apple Airlifts 1.5 Million iPhones from India
Apple Airlifts 1.5 Million iPhones from India One Day Before Trump’s Tariffs
Tech
siemens ceo helicopter crash
Siemens Ceo and his Family Identified in Deadly Hudson River Helicopter Crash
World News
Chinese arrested for thefts on plane to Bangkok
Chinese Men Arrested for Stealing Passengers Money on Flight to Bangkok
News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App