Thailand’s Immigration to Launch Digital Arrival Card System May 1, 2025

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau is launching a digital arrival card system (TDAC) on 1 May 2025, replacing paper cards for international visitors. From May 1, 2025, all foreign travellers will need to provide their arrival details online before entering the country by air, land, or sea.

The digital arrival card initiative is part of the government’s effort to modernise immigration procedures. The new system aims to simplify the entry process, reduce paperwork, and make it easier for visitors. Travellers will be required to fill out an online form with basic personal and travel information before arriving.

The digital arrival card is mandatory for all foreign nationals, including tourists, business visitors, and long-term residents. Exceptions apply to transit passengers who do not cross immigration and those entering with a Border Pass.

Visitors can complete the form up to three days before their planned arrival. For example, those arriving on 5 May can submit their details starting 2 May. To cater for those arriving on the launch date, submissions will open from 28 April.

To complete the form, visit the official website: https://tdac.immigration.go.th

Travellers can submit the form individually or as part of a group. Changes can be made at any time before travelling. The form requires details such as passport information, travel plans, accommodation, and a basic health declaration.

Foreign residents living in Thailand long-term should select “Thailand” as their country of residence when completing the form. This option will be available when the system goes live.

What if you can’t complete the digital arrival card TDCA form in advance?

If you’re unable to submit to the Thailand digital arrival card TDCA before arrival and don’t have internet access at the entry point, help will be available at immigration checkpoints. However, this service is for emergencies only. All travellers are strongly encouraged to complete the form online in advance to avoid delays and reduce queues.

Further details

TDAC Portal: https://tdac.immigration.go.th

User Guide: https://tdac.immigration.go.th/manual/en/index.html

FAQs: https://tdac.immigration.go.th/manual/en/faq.html

Travellers are encouraged to review the official guidance and complete their TDAC well in advance of their journey to ensure a smooth arrival in Thailand.

