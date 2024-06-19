Connect with us

News

Despite Soft U.S. Data, Gold Gains As Fed Rate Cut Bets Rise
Advertisement

News

Vladimir Putin to Visit North Korea for First Time in 24 Years

News

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra Formally Charged in Royal Insult Case

News News Asia

Report Finds US 15 Years Behind China on Nuclear Power Technology

News News Asia

15 Passengers Killed and 44 Injured after Trains Collide in Western India

News News Asia

Health Officials in Japan Warn Visitors Over Flesh-Eating Bacteria

News Southern Thailand

Phuket Lifeguards Report Three Tourist Drownings in Two Days

News

UBS Offers Clients Affected By Greensill's Bankruptcy A 90% Refund

News

Thailand to Become First Southeast Asian Nation to Pass Marriage Equality Bill on June 18

News

Deranged Gunman Opens Fire on Children at Water Park in Detroit

News Learning

Teachers Given Legal Authority to Confiscate e-Cigarettes

News

Thailand Introduces Visa-Free Entry for 93 Countries, Including UAE and UK, to Boost Tourism and Economy

News

Google Team to Visit Pakistan for Collaboration in Education and Technology

News Politics

Trump Fears Biden Moving the US Closer to Nuclear War with Russia

News Middle East

US Navy Struggles to Combat Yemen's Houthi Rebels

News Health

Health Authorities in Thailand Warn Traveller About H5N2 Bird Flu

News

World Bank Raises China's GDP Growth Forecast to 4.8% for 2024

News

Elon Musk Secures $56 Billion Tesla Pay Deal Backed by Shareholders

News

Indian Air Force Brings Back Bodies of 45 Workers Killed in Kuwait Fire

News Finance Ukraine War World News

G7 Leaders Lend $50 Billion Russia's Money to Ukraine

News

Despite Soft U.S. Data, Gold Gains As Fed Rate Cut Bets Rise

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Gold
Chalinee Thirasupa | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(CTN News) – The price of gold experienced a modest increase on Tuesday as a result of the fact that the data regarding retail sales in the United States was lower than initially anticipated.

This was due to the fact that the figures were lower than what was expected. Yields on assets such as the dollar and the Treasury decreased as a result of the increased expectation that the Federal Reserve would reduce interest rates this year, which was a result of these factors.

The occurrence of this situation was one of the primary consequences of the decline in yields on these assets.

The gold can be found at what precise location?

The price per ounce gained 0.4% or more in comparison to the previous valuation, reaching $2,329.16. Futures contracts for gold have been established in the United States for the first time.

At the conclusion of the day, the price had risen 0.8% from its previous level, reaching $2,346.90.

Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, stated that the dollar experienced a decline due to weaker-than-anticipated retail sales data. Additionally, yields retreated, which is resulting in a slight increase in gold prices. “This is providing some upside to gold prices.”

“Gold prices are benefiting from this.”

“Due to this, gold prices are surging.” “Due to this, gold prices are surging.” The Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce reported a 0.1% increase in retail sales in the United States from the previous month.

The data that was supplied contained this information. According to the results of a survey conducted by Reuters, economists anticipate a 0.3% increase in retail sales for May. In order to accumulate data, a survey was implemented.

Furthermore, he did not provide a specific date for the central bank to commence loosening monetary policy. He did not furnish any information concerning this matter. John Williams, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, states that interest rates will gradually decrease over time; however, he did not specify a specific date for this to occur. Williams has stated that this will develop over time.

Traders are pricing in a probability of 67% that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates in September, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool. The traders’ present possibility pricing was the source of this information. The current market situation is considered when determining this fraction (or percentage).

Non-yielding metal is cheaper when interest rates are lower. This is due to the fact that the opportunity cost of holding onto the metal decreases as the cost of retaining bullion decreases. This is due to the overall cost of maintaining bullion decreasing.

After reaching a record high of $2,449.89 per ounce on May 20, gold prices experienced a 6% decline due to a rise in the face of conventional headwinds, including a strong currency and high interest rates.

Due to gold prices hitting a record high, this spike happened.

This increase took place in the context of extremely high interest rates. This surge occurred concurrently with another surge that was occurring in opposition to the typical headwinds encountered.

The market is still under pressure, particularly in the most significant categories of gold demand, as a result of the suspension in gold purchases that the People’s Bank of China implemented in May.

This is particularly true in relation to the demand in a variety of categories. This was particularly true in the context of the gold market.

Conversely, the World Gold Council (WGC) conducted an annual survey of central banks, and the results indicated that the majority of respondents anticipated a substantial increase in their gold holdings from the beginning of the subsequent year.

This was due to the fact that the overwhelming majority of respondents believed that central banks would hold more gold in the future.

SEE ALSO:

Vladimir Putin to Visit North Korea for First Time in 24 Years

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra Formally Charged in Royal Insult Case

Report Finds US 15 Years Behind China on Nuclear Power Technology
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies