Dengue Fever Cases Expected to Reach Three-Year High in Thailand: Ministry of Public Health

(CTN News) – The Ministry of Public Health in Thailand has raised concerns about the country’s increasing number of dengue fever cases.

With the rainy season underway, the ministry has warned that the current year may witness the highest number of dengue fever cases in the past three years. Authorities have urged local agencies to take immediate action to reduce mosquito breeding and curb the spread of the disease.

Dengue Fever Cases Reach 16,650 This Year, Highest in Three Years

According to Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, the Permanent Secretary of Public Health, Thailand has reported 16,650 cases of dengue fever since the beginning of the year.

This figure is significantly higher than the previous year, raising alarm bells among health officials. Tragically, 17 deaths have been reported thus far, most occurring among older individuals with pre-existing health conditions. However, the fatality rate among younger individuals has decreased thanks to improved health precautions.

Dr. Karnkawinpong emphasized the challenge of diagnosing dengue fever in its early stages, as the disease shares symptoms with other viral illnesses such as COVID-19 and influenza.

Consequently, patients often resort to self-medication, which is strongly discouraged in cases of dengue fever due to the potential for severe complications. Seeking professional medical attention and obtaining an accurate diagnosis is crucial for appropriate treatment.

High-Risk Dengue Transmission Zones Identified in Ten Provinces of Thailand

Recent data from the Bureau of Epidemiology reveals that Nan province has reported the highest number of dengue fever cases, followed by Trat, Chumphon, Chanthaburi, and Tak.

In response, the Department of Disease Control has identified ten provinces as high-risk dengue transmission zones, namely Tak, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phuket, Songkhla, Narathiwat, and Satun.

To combat the outbreak, the Department of Disease Control has recommended that public health authorities in these provinces establish emergency operations centers and collaborate with relevant agencies to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

These urgent measures aim to prevent further spread of dengue fever and protect the health of the population.

In conclusion, Thailand is facing a significant increase in dengue fever cases, with the current year on track to record the highest number in three years. It is crucial for individuals to be aware of the symptoms, seek professional medical attention, and follow preventive measures to control the spread of this dangerous disease.